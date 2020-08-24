UNILAG Senate withdraws suit challenging Ogundipe’s removal as VC 

The Senate of the University of Lagos has filed an application to withdraw a suit it filed at the National Industrial Court in Lagos, to challenge the removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the institution’s Vice-Chancellor.

The Senate, through its lawyer, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), filed an application to discontinue the suit Monday. He said the decision to withdraw the suit was sequel to the latest development on the crisis.

In the suit marked, NICN/LA/283/2020, the UNILAG Senate had kicked against Ogundipe’s sacking by the University’s Governing Council and his replacement with Prof. Theophilus Soyombo, as Acting VC.

The defendants in the suit were; the UNILAG’s Governing Council, its now suspended Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), the Registrar, Mr Oladejo Azeez, Soyombo and Ogundipe.

Among other reliefs, the Senate had sought a court’s declaration that Ogundipe’s purported removal by the Governing Council vide an August 12, 2020 letter, was not procedural and was null and void.

The Senate had also prayed the court to restrain Soyombo from parading himself as UNILAG acting VC.

The President had on Friday suspended both Babalakin and Ogundipe and reversed Soyombo’s appointment as acting VC.

The varsity Senate had equally on Monday elected Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as Acting VC.

