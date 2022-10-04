UNILAG set to announce new VC, Council chair

Barring last minute changes, the authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), are set to announce the appointment of a new vice-chancellor for the university on Friday, October 7.

The new vice chancellor is expected to take over from Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the 12th substantive vice-chancellor, who will be bowing out of the system following the expiration of his five-year tenure. Pro-ChancellorandChairman of Governing Council of the university, Dr Lanre Tejuoso, disclosed this yesterday during an event organised to kick-start the 60th anniversaryof theuniversity, which took place at the College of Medicine, Idi-Araba.

While saying that the selection process was at the final stage and that the new vice-chancellorwouldemerge and bemadepubliconFriday, the pro-chancellor also noted that the selection process, which according to him is democratic, had been fair, thorough and transparent.

He said whoever emerges eventually is the choice of God Almighty and not that of man, even as Tejuoso commended the outgoing vicechancellor, particularlyforhis passion and commitment to the development of UNILAG within his five-year tenure

