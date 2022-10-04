News

UNILAG set to announce new VC, Council chair

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Barring last minute changes, the authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), are set to announce the appointment of a new vice-chancellor for the university on Friday, October 7.

The new vice chancellor is expected to take over from Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the 12th substantive vice-chancellor, who will be bowing out of the system following the expiration of his five-year tenure. Pro-ChancellorandChairman of Governing Council of the university, Dr Lanre Tejuoso, disclosed this yesterday during an event organised to kick-start the 60th anniversaryof theuniversity, which took place at the College of Medicine, Idi-Araba.

While saying that the selection process was at the final stage and that the new vice-chancellorwouldemerge and bemadepubliconFriday, the pro-chancellor also noted that the selection process, which according to him is democratic, had been fair, thorough and transparent.

He said whoever emerges eventually is the choice of God Almighty and not that of man, even as Tejuoso commended the outgoing vicechancellor, particularlyforhis passion and commitment to the development of UNILAG within his five-year tenure

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

White Paper: Uzodinma gives Okorocha till Dec to vacate illegal property

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has returned property allegedly forcefully taken away from their rightful owners by the Rochas Okorocha government. The state government issued Okorocha and his associates mid-December deadline to vacate all illegally acquired property, especially those on the White Paper on illegally acquired land and related matters. The Committee on Imple-mentation […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: World Bank unveils $93bn support package for poorest countries

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The World Bank yesterday announced a $93 billion replenishment package of the International Development Association (IDA) to help lowincome countries respond to the COVID-19 crisis and build a greener, more resilient, and inclusive future. The financing brings together $23.5 billion of contributions from 48 high- and middle-income countries with financing raised in the capital markets, […]
News

Reaching out to people is shortcut to success in real estate practice

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The Chairman, Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group), Dr Augustine Onwumere, has advised real estate practitioners not to underestimate the potency of reaching out to people for a successful real estate practice. He disclosed that the ability to reach out to people with quality information about opportunities that exist in the industry is the magic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica