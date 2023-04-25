Money Line

Unilag Student Wins EY Nigeria’s Tax Professional Competition

Moyosoreoluwa Dada, a final year student of the University of Lagos, has been crowned the overall winner of the EY Young Tax Professional of the Year 2023 (YTPY) competition.

According to a press release, she beat nine other finalists to come tops in a fiercely contested competition, at the just concluded presentation of award certificates and gifts ceremony in Lagos.

Now in its 12th year running, the EY Global Young Tax Professional of the Year (YTPY) pro- gramme, the statement said, is designed for undergraduate students in their penultimate or final year who have a keen interest in taxation, or young tax professionals who have interned with EY for a duration of less than a year.

The statement further said that at the submission deadline in this year’s edition of the programme, 508 applicants drawn from 75 institutions across the country registered for the competition.

“Following a rigorous process, candidates at different stages of the competition were subject to different screening criteria through aptitude tests (covering verbal, logical and quantitative reasoning skills), research, article writing and presentation of findings to an independent panel of assessors.

At the end, only 10 candidates made it to the final stage and were invited for the grand finale award and presentation of certificates and gifts,” the statement said.

