UNILAG Student Wins EY Tax Contest

Moyosoreoluwa Dada, a final year of the University of Lagos, has been crowned the overall winner of the ‘EY Young Tax Professional of the Year 2023’ competition.

A statement said she led nine other finalists to come tops in a fiercely contested competition, at the just concluded presentation of award certificates and gifts ceremony in Lagos.

The statement said: “Now in its 12th year running, the EY Global Young Tax Professional of the Year programme continues to demonstrate EY Tax’s commitment to the future of the tax profession by fostering the next generation of tax leaders.

“It is designed for undergraduate students in their pen-ultimate or final year who have a keen interest in taxation, or young tax professionals who have interned with EY for aduration of less than a year.”

At the deadline, 508 applicants drawn from 75 institutions across the country registered for the competition, it added.