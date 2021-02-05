UNILAG teachers task Christian women on leadership role in politics, churches

Nigerian women, especially Christian women as nation builders, have been challenged to play leadership roles and take their position in the country’s political life as well as in the church, home and society towards enhanced nation building. This was as the government at all levels and churches were also urged to accord women leadership roles and position of responsibilities, and not to be relegated to the background in the nation’s political dispensation and church activities.

The call was made by the duo of Prof. Abimbola Sowemimo, a University of Lagos (UNILAG) don at the Department of Pharmacognosy and Prof. Owolabi Kuye, Dean of Faculty of Management Sciences at the same university at the Second Annual Dickson Adekunle Awode Memorial Lecture.

The university dons spoke on the theme of this year’s lecture “The Church, Society and Nation Building” with the sub-themes “Using Religion Towards Counseling for Good Citizenship” and “Women and Leadership in Nigeria: Examining the Biblical Approach.”

The annual lecture, which entered its second edition this year, was instituted by the Awode family, led by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, manufacturers of Finecoat and Shield Paints products, Dr. Aderemi Awode in honour of their late father, Special Apostle Dickson Awode, the pioneer Chairman of Victory District, C&S Movement Church Worldwide, Ikorodu, Lagos, who died on 18th December, 2018 at 81. Welcoming guests to the lecture, Awode, who noted that the country was facing serious challenges in virtually all areas of its existence, with seemingly endless solutions, said “it is, therefore, imperative that we re-examine further this singular issue of the Church, Society and Nation Building, which has been variously discussed at several fora. He, however, described the theme of the lecture as apt and timely, saying “we appreciate the leadership challenges facing not only the church, but also the nation as several theories, propositions and recommendations have been advanced as solutions to the leadership deficit, but none seems to have offered the country the desired results.”

