News

UNILAG teachers task Christian women on leadership role in politics, churches

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Nigerian women, especially Christian women as nation builders, have been challenged to play leadership roles and take their position in the country’s political life as well as in the church, home and society towards enhanced nation building. This was as the government at all levels and churches were also urged to accord women leadership roles and position of responsibilities, and not to be relegated to the background in the nation’s political dispensation and church activities.

The call was made by the duo of Prof. Abimbola Sowemimo, a University of Lagos (UNILAG) don at the Department of Pharmacognosy and Prof. Owolabi Kuye, Dean of Faculty of Management Sciences at the same university at the Second Annual Dickson Adekunle Awode Memorial Lecture.

The university dons spoke on the theme of this year’s lecture “The Church, Society and Nation Building” with the sub-themes “Using Religion Towards Counseling for Good Citizenship” and “Women and Leadership in Nigeria: Examining the Biblical Approach.”

The annual lecture, which entered its second edition this year, was instituted by the Awode family, led by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, manufacturers of Finecoat and Shield Paints products, Dr. Aderemi Awode in honour of their late father, Special Apostle Dickson Awode, the pioneer Chairman of Victory District, C&S Movement Church Worldwide, Ikorodu, Lagos, who died on 18th December, 2018 at 81. Welcoming guests to the lecture, Awode, who noted that the country was facing serious challenges in virtually all areas of its existence, with seemingly endless solutions, said “it is, therefore, imperative that we re-examine further this singular issue of the Church, Society and Nation Building, which has been variously discussed at several fora. He, however, described the theme of the lecture as apt and timely, saying “we appreciate the leadership challenges facing not only the church, but also the nation as several theories, propositions and recommendations have been advanced as solutions to the leadership deficit, but none seems to have offered the country the desired results.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

While Dr. Mailafiya won’t honour police invitation, by lawyer

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Legal Defense team of Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya has explained why the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr. Mailafia did not honour the fresh invitation extended to him by the Nigeria Police Force through the office of the Deputy Inspector-General Force Criminal Investigation Department.   Dr. Mailafia was invited to […]
News

Ikpeazu approves N400m for ABSU’s workers’ unpaid salary

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State yesterday approved N400million bailout to clear months of unpaid salary of workers of the state university. The government in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka and made available to New Telegraph, said the bailout came because of what the state government termed as “strong […]
News

Labour wants backlog of Retirees accrued pension benefits cleared

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

  The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government to release payment for Accrued Pensioners’ Benefits for retirees for the period between June 2019 to July 2020. A statement signed by the NLC President,   Comrade Ayuba Wabba and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, however commended the Federal Government for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica