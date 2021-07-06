Business

UNILAG test-runs home-made zero emission vehicle

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The University of Lagos is test-running its zero emission vehicle it initiated in 2018. The institution’s Deputy Vice- Chancellor, (Academics and Research), Prof. Oluwole Familoni, disclosed this in an interview at the weekend in Lagos.

 

According to him, the production is an invaluable addition to the university’s efforts at preventing release of toxic emissions to the environment. He said that the initiative was also to encourage indigenous engineering innovation.

 

According to Familoni, UNILAG ZEV is a 63 per cent hardware and 100 per cent software home-made (Akoka content) mechatronics automobile device. He noted that the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, had inaugurated the UNILAG Zero Emission Vehicle team in 2018. The team is led by Prof. Samson Adeosun of the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

 

He told the News Agency of Nigeria that in line with the universal drive to minimise global warming, the vehicle was designed to eliminate carbon emissions associated with internal combustion engines, as well as minimise acoustic noise when in operation.

 

”In concept, the UNILAG ZEV team developed an adaptive and reprogrammable power train (drive) system. ”Although the drive train functionality is presently exhibited with six passenger Sport Utility Shuttle Van platform, it can be reconfigured to support 18-seater commuter bus.

 

”In its exhibition form, the drive train Energy Management System (EMS) is programmed to deliver ultra-low power supply to realise maximum range per battery charging cycle at campus shuttling speed of less than 20km//hour.

 

”On highways, during intra or inter–city transits, the EMS is programmed to adaptively overwrite the shuttling mode and still minimise energy consumption.

 

”These user specific features are absent on assembled imported Completely Knocked Down (CKD) components of electric vehicles that have been reported in Nigeria to date,” Familoni told NAN. He added that the UNILAG ZEV came with an on-board auxiliary power supply system.

 

The professor of chemistry said that the energy backup was available to the driver via a ‘please take me home switch’ on the dash board.

 

According to him, the vehicle runs on an improvised refurbished Nickel Hydride battery that delivers up to fivekilometre range per charging cycle when operated in Campus Shuttle mode.

 

”The range is extendable to 350km at optimum average speed of 110k/hour at highway mode, when appropriate lithium ion battery is installed.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

United Capital forecasts N430/$1 official rate by year-end

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Prediction Analysts expect further naira adjustment by CBN     T he enormous pressure that the naira came under in the first half of 2020 due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and the slump in oil prices may not ease in the second half of the year and could lead to the Central […]
Business

Tech challenge: NCDMB mulls N20m investment in winning varsity

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) declared at the weekend that it would award N20million investment towards the development of a research and development centre in the institution that produce the winning undergraduates in its Science andTechnology Challenge.   This came as 15 teams have emerged as regional semifinalists in the first Nigerian […]
Business

Onne Customs generates N118.9bn revenue in 2020

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

    The Port Harcourt Area ll Command of Nigeria Customs Service has declared a total of N118,959,214,999.53k as generated revenue for 2020 with a total duty paid value of seizures amounting to N1,008,266,282.53 This was disclosed by Auwal Mohammed, Customs Area Controller of the command at a press briefing on their activities for 2020. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica