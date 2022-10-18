UNILAG upgrades facilities to bolster ICT development

Kayode Olanrewaju

As part of its determination to position the university to be Information Technology (IT) compliant and relevant in the 21st Century, the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Lagos has embarked on activities aimed at developing infrastructure on campuses of the institution.

This is as the management led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, is set to upgrade the internet network capacity of the university’s main campus in order to ensure optimum wireless internet services across all locations, including residential areas of the university.

Towards this end, the university, which has continued to underscore the importance of IT in quality education delivery and reiterated commitment towards building a world-class university, inaugurated a 2-GigaByte (GB) Bandwidth Capacity Data Centre at the College of Medicine, Idi-Araba Campus of the university.

The project, which would be delivered by Primetouch Technologies, is a donation by Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu, which was donated at the instance of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the university, Senator Lanre Tejuoso with the support of the African Centre of Excellence Drug Herbal Medicine Development and Regulatory Science (ACEDHARS) of the university.

Meanwhile, during a presentation on the project to the university management and Deans of Faculties, the Managing Director of Primetouch Technologies, Dr. Tokunbo Omolokun, explained that the upgrade would ensure a secured, optimal wireless internet service.

According to him, the project tagged: “UNILAG Comprehensive Network Design,” will cover provision, sustenance, management and protection of critical infrastructure in the area of internet network services.

Earlier, while introducing the project, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ogundipe expressed gratitude to the donors and facilitators of the project, including the Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman of Council, Senator Tejuoso; Sir Kesington Adebutu, and the ACEDHARS team, led by Dr. Bolanle Ade- Ademilua

