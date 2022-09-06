UNILAG, W’African universities partner on innovation, medicine, energy, others

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has concluded plans to strengthen and deepen collaborations with other universities in the West African sub-region in the areas of green energy, sports development, artificial intelligence, medical interventions, and entrepreneurial innovations, especially in the fintech sector.

The plans to collaborate with four universities in the sub-region in the identified possible areas of partnerships were reached at a two-day “Regional Stakeholders Impact Workshop,” which was held at the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre of the university.

The universities are the University of Sierra-Leone; University of The Gambia; University of Liberia and the University of Sciences, Techniques and Technologies of Bamako, Mali.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. Lucian Chukwu, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe at the event, however, lauded the African Centre of Excellence on Drug Research, Herbal Medicine Development and Regulatory Science (ACEDHARS) for bringing together stakeholders in the subregion to discuss issues of common concern, particularly the improvement of the quality of higher education in West Africa through regional specialisation and collaboration.

He said: “On-going conversations that will build symbiotic relationships among universities in the West African sub-region are important because that will serve as platforms for cross-fertilization of ideas and networking.”

On her part, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research), Prof. Bolanle Oboh, who presented the University of Lagos Strategic Plan (2012-2037), stated that the successful implementation of the plan underpins the quest of UNILAG to become Africa’s research hub and a lighthouse of solutions for the continent’s challenges. Various presentations by other participating institutions availed them the opportunity to showcase their areas of strength and collaborations with other universities, while representatives of visiting institutions were taken on facility tour across the university.

The facilities visited include the University Sports Centre, Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Centre, Natural History Museum, the University Library, Distance Learning Institute, Academic Publishing Centre and Research Management Office.

Receiving the workshop participants at the Vice-Chancellor’s Office shortly after the tour, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services), Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, said that the University of Lagos would be willing to partner all the institutions in areas of mutual interest, ranging from staff and student exchange to the running of joint degree programmes. On behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, she assured the visitors of the readiness of UNILAG to receive representations from the partnering universities at any time.

They, however, expressed satisfaction with the level of infrastructural development at the University of Lagos, and lauded the management for the warm hospitality throughout their stay in the country.

