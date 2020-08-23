UNILAG’s acting VC steps down

Following Friday’s suspension of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Governing Council Chairman and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe by the Federal Government over the crisis rocking the 58-yearold institution, reactions have continued to trail the action. Various stakeholders, including the university’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described the government’s action as a welcome development. Its Chairman, Dr. Dele Ashiru, said it was a right step in the right direction, and the best thing to happen to the university under its present situation.

Other stakeholder such as the Parents’ Forum of the university, the unions include the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) noted that the government’s position was not only a welcome development, but also a bold and courageous step indeed.

The Federal Government had on Friday, through the Ministry of Education announced the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor, Ogundipe and the Council Chairman and Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN) and constituted a seven-man Special Visitation Panel to look into the crisis rocking the university.

The stakeholders, however, pointed out that the Federal Government in this regard on this issue was on the side of the rule of law.

According to them, the government’s action would definitely give room for all parties in the crisis to present their cases before an independent panel constituted to investigate all the issues in contention and bring permanent peace to the university.

They, however, explained that UNILAG needed to be guided by extant laws in all its activities so as to live up to its mandates of producing total students, quality research and community services. ASUU, therefore, added that the union on this issue appreciates the Federal Government for this courageous step to halt Wale Babalakin’s shenanigan at UNILAG.

Meanwhile, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Omololu Soyombo, who was appointed by the Council following the removal of Ogundipe, yesterday, stepped down from office, as government directed the university Senate to appoint a new Acting Vice-Chancellor to pilot the affairs of the university, pending the resolution of the crisis.

In a statement signed by him, he said based on the Federal Government’s directive that the Senate should nominate an Acting Vice- Chancellor he is stepping down from office. “I urge our staff members and students to continue to go about their lawful activities in a peaceful manner,” he said

