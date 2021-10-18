UNILAG’s Alumni hail CJ’s contribution to justice administration

The National Executive Committee of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Alumni Association has commended the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, for his contribution to the development of legal jurisprudence and justice administration in the state.

The group gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Chief Judge at the Conference Room situated within the Lagos High Court in Ikeja.

During the visit which has judges who are UNILAG’s alumni and alumnae in attendance, the association sought the involvement of the CJ in its activities. Leader of the team, Dr. Fassy Yusuf, said UNILAG needed the support of the Chief Judge and those of his colleagues who graduated from the institution.

He said: “I am a biographer, I love reading and writing. I want to look back and when writing on your biography for instance, one day, I want to quote you as an alumnus that took his alma to the next level, and that whatever you achieved, the foundation was laid at UNILAG. “We want to use this platform to encourage those who graduated from UNILAG to join us and come to Macedonia to help. There is a lot to be done.

Anybody who graduated from UNILAG must be proud of our heritage. “When alumni and alumnae and the younger ones see the likes of the Chief Judge and the other judges being involved in our alumni association activities, they would be spurred and more strengthened to join and give back to the university”.

Thanking members of the association for the visit, the CJ pledged his support and that of other judges who are also alumni and alumnae of UNILAG towards the development of the institution.

Justice Alogba assured the association that Judges and Magistrates of the Lagos State Judiciary would henceforth participate in Moot Court Trials of the Faculty of Law of UNILAG. The Chief judge also promised to visit the Faculty of Law’s library alongside some other judges to determine the level of assistance to be offered particularly in upgrading its facilities.

Both the Chief Judge and Dr. Yusuf shared experiences and roles played during the nationwide students’ demonstrations tagged “Ali Must Go” days, and the “Akintunde and other students massacre” of the 1970s. “Ali Must Go’ days was a turbulent experience.

It was a period when people stood for their rights”, the Chief Judge recalled.

In her own remark, Justice Ipaye said: “UNILAG is the incubator, engine room and factory where leaders of Nigeria were baked. I was graduated at UNILAG. I was a foundation lecturer at Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan in 1983.

But I went back to UNILAG and rose to become a senior research fellow before my elevation to the Lagos State judiciary Bench” Justice Jumoke Pedro said: “it was a good experience for me. It laid the foundation for what I am today.

I am sure UNILAG would continue to maintain its pride of place among universities in Nigeria”. In her vote of thanks, Mrs. Yetunde Abatan thanked the Chief judge for hosting the alumni association. “I am thrilled to see the array of judges here present.

They are women and men who have broken barriers to get to this level. It is a thing of joy we have so much ambassadors on the Lagos bench”, she said.

The UNILAG alumni team was led by the First Vice President, Dr (Chief) Fassy Yusuf, and included: Olusegun Fabunmi (SAN); Chief Adebisi Ogundipe, National Secretary; Dr Kayode Owolabi; Yetunde Abatan, Executive Secretary; Otunba Seun Badejo; and Jeremiah Olatinwo.

Judges present during the visit and inducted by the association included; Justice Toyin Ipaye, Justice Adenike Coker, Justice Jumoke Pedro, Justice Atinuke Oluyemi, Justice Adedayo Akintoye and Justice (Dr) R. O. Olukolu

