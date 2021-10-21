News

UNILAG’s waterfront fence collapses

The University of Lagos’s waterfront is in need of urgent adequate shoreline protection as its ageing perimeter fence has collapsed, the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said yesterday. Ogundipe made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said: “The rains that Lagos and its environs have experienced possibly due to the impact of climate change and subsequent higher-than-normal discharge of the rivers emptying into the lagoon, possibly led to the collapse of the already aging perimeter fence and embankment with imminent security issues and attendant ecological perturbations.

“In the morning of yesterday, Oct. 19, the chief security officer of the university called my attention to the sad development. “We quickly rushed there to carry out an onthe- spot assessment of the collapsed perimeter fence on the waterfront. Ogundipe appealed to the Federal Government to urgently come to the aid of the university in that regard.

