Unilever board approves separation of tea business in Nigeria

Unilever Nigeria plc’s Board of Directors has approved steps required to implement the separation of the tea business in Nigeria.

 

In a notice obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the company noted that following completion of a strategic review, Unilever plc and, together with its group companies, the ‘Unilever Group’ announced its intention to separate its global tea business, including the retail and food solutions businesses, plantations, T2 and Pukka.

 

“Further to the announcement made on 25th February, 2021 about Unilever Nigeria Plc’s planned separation of its tea business as part of the global separation, this is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. and our esteemed shareholders that on 30th April, 2021, Unilever Nigeria plc’s Board of Directors approved the steps required to implement the separation of the Tea Business in Nigeria.

 

“Subject to approval by the company’s shareholders and any regulatory approvals, the Nigeria tea business will be transferred to a newly-incorporated tea company in Nigeria (New TeaCo), held under a newly incorporated tea holding company to create a dedicated tea group within the Unilever Group (TeaCo Group).

 

“The assets being transferred by Unilever Nigeria plc to New TeaCo include production assets and other tangible assets used exclusively in relation to the tea business; distribution rights to Tea products in Nigeria and export markets; and locally owned unregistered intellectual property rights.

 

 

“Unilever Nigeria plc will retain ownership of the site at Agbara. Unilever and Unilever Nigeria plc will also provide certain  intercompany services to the New TeaCo and the TeaCo Group for a transitional period, the statement signed by Mrs. Abiemi Ademola, General Counsel WA & Company Secretary said. Unilever Nigeria Plc reported a profit after tax of N468.49 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020 as against loss of N4.76 billion in 2019.

 

Profit before tax stood at N800.13 million for the 2020 as against N8.97 billion in 2019. Revenue grew by 84.34 per cent from N9.13 billion to N16.84 billion in 2020.

 

Unilever reported a loss after tax of N1.54 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as against loss of N3 billion in 2019.

 

Loss before tax stood at N2.032 billion loss for the 2020 as against N4.08 billion in 2019. Cost of sales stood at N13.66 billion from N10.68 billion in 2019. However, revenue grew by 93.92 per cent from N8.97 billion to N13.66 billion in 2020

