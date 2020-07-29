Business

Unilever declares N60.487bn turnover

Unilever Nigeria Plc has declared a turnover of N60.5 billion for the financial year ended December 2019. In line with its resolve to enhance profitability, the Board and Management of Unilever Nigeria Plc. has assured the shareholders of their commitment to good corporate governance that would in turn drive sustainability and efficiency across every aspect of the company’s operations.

 

Addressing shareholders at the 95th Annual General Meeting of the company, the Chairman of the Board, His Royal Majesty,

 

Nnaemeka Achebe, commended the shareholders for their trust and loyalty to the company.

He noted that despite the challenging business environment, whichhasnowbeencomplicated bytheCovid-19, themanagement at Unilever Nigeria would remain strategic in their approach to sustaining the company’s operations to revert to profitable and sustainable growth.

 

The N60.5 billion revenue in theyearunderreviewrepresents a decline compared to N92.89 billion recorded in the year ended December 2018.

