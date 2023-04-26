Unilever Gets New Managing Director

Unilever Nigeria Plc now has a new Managing Director in the person of Mr. Tim Kleinebenne. The Board of Directors of Unilever Plc, while announcing the development, said Kleinebenne’s appointment would take effect from May 5, 2023.

The appointment follows the resignation of Mr. Carl Raymond R. Cruz as Managing Director with effect from May 4, 2023 after the Annual General Meeting. This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The statement signed by Mrs. Afolasade Olowe Senior Legal Counsel & Company Secretary noted that by a Resolution of the Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc at its Board meeting held on April 20, 2023 the Board considered and approved the resignation of Mr Cruz as Managing Director with effect from May 4, 2023 after the Annual General Meeting.

It said: “The Board of Directors wishes Mr Cruz all the very best in his future career and would like to express their sincere gratitude to him for his outstanding work which delivered significant rises in both turnover and profit and set Unilever Nigeria on a path to sustainable and profitable growth after steering the company through the difficult years of COVID-19.”

The company noted that on the recommendation of the Governance, Remuneration and Risk Management Committee of the Board of Unilever Nigeria Plc, the Board also considered and approved the appointment of Kleinebenne as Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc with effect from May 5, 2023.

According to the company, Kleinebenne graduated in Business Economics from the University of Hamburg in Germany and is a highly experienced General Manager and has 31 years of international experience in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods industry at Unilever.

This includes senior sales and marketing roles as well as over 10 years as Managing Director of Unilever businesses, two of which were publicly listed. Mr. Kleinebenne is currently Managing Director of Unilever Côte d’Ivoire and has also served as Managing Director of Unilever Ethiopia, where he established the business and built it into a leading local consumer goods manufacturer, and as Managing Director of Unilever Caribbean.