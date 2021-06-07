Unilever grapples with loss on operational challenges

The real sector of the economy has continued to battle with operational challenges, even as the increasing cost of operation has impacted negatively on the profit margin of Unilever Nigeria Plc., CHRIS UGWU writes

Like any other sector in Nigeria and other emerging economies, 2020 was not an impressive year for the manufacturing sector, following high cost of operation occasioned by COVID-19.

With the recent development, analysts believe 2021 doesn’t look much different for the sector either, as the world battles with the second wave of the pandemic, which has heightened volatility in the economy.

This is because despite efforts by government to create an enabling environment for investment in the nation’s economy, the exchange rate volatility and its attendant effects have impacted businesses negatively.

The increase in exchange rate has forced manufacturers to borrow at a high rate, thereby increasing cost of productions, made worse by the infrastructure deficiency, which has inevitably transfer the high production cost to consumers as this had made manufacturers less competitive, shrinking their profit margins, as the naira’s devaluation takes its toll on imported raw materials.

Aside increased cost of raw materials, some manufacturers, especially multinational consumer goods companies that have taken up foreign currency liabilities, are also groaning under the pressure of increased cost of the dollar.

Some of these companies plan their cash flows well in advance and they can’t easily adjust to currency fluctuations. The exchange rate volatility and difficulty in accessing dollars have resulted in companies that are profitable, becoming less profitable and those that are marginal now suffering.

Also, challenges of erratic supply of public electricity, weak logistics, insecurity and other high costs of operations attributable to poor infrastructure have continued to make the business operating environment difficult, especially the real sector of the economy.

One of the companies affected is Unilever Nigeria Plc, which has for considerable period seen drop in earnings.

The company, which ended its financial year in December 2020 with a profit after tax of N468.49 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020 as against loss of N4.76 billion in 2019, returned to a loss position in first quarter 2021to what market watchers majorly attributed to weak consumer demands, stiffer competition and lack of accessibility to key markets in some parts of the country, coupled with increased costs. When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N12.00.

Financials

In its financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020 released by the board, the revenue raked by Unilever Nigeria dropped to N13.3 billion from N19.2 billion in the same time of last year.

The company said it had an operating profit of N453.5 million in Q1’20 compared with N1.3 billion in Q1’19 and a finance income of N495.6 million, lower than N803.9 million in the first quarter of last year, with the finance costs at slightly above half a million comto

pared with N94.4 million in Q1’19. Unilever Nigeria noted that while its profit before tax stood at N948.5 million versus N2.0 billion in Q1’19, its profit after tax closed at March 31, 2020 at N1.1 billion as a result of a tax credit of N166.0 million. In the same period of last year, the post-tax profit of the firm was N1.5 billion.

The company, through its Corporate Affairs Director, Mrs. ‘Soromidayo George, said: “Unilever Nigeria remains focused on its strategy to deliver sustainable growth and will continue to monitor the business environment and remain dynamic in its response to challenges to operations and the economy, in the light of COVID-19.”

According to the filing in NGX, the company recorded a total turnover of N27.3 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with N42.7 billion recorded in the same period of 2019. Also, in the results, the firm said its cost of sales stood at N21.2 billion in the period under consideration in contrast to N31.3 billion posted in the same time of 2019 while its gross profit went down to N6.2 billion from N11.4 billion.

A further analysis showed that the sale and distribution expenses fell slightly to N1.8 billion from N1.9 billion while in the first six months of 2020, the sum of N5.2 billion was used for market and administrative costs, lower than the N5.4 billion expended in the first six months of 2019. Its finance income decreased to N849.4 million from N1.2 billion, just as its finance costs significantly dropped to N5.2 million from N357.3 million.

Despite having a tax credit of N47.7 million in the period under review, Unilever Nigeria declared a loss after tax of N519.1 million versus the profit after tax of N3.5 billion in the same period of last year. Also, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) dropped to -9 kobo from 61 kobo in H1’19.

For the Q3, Unilever Nigeria Plc has reported a loss after tax of N1.54 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as against loss of N3 billion in 2019.

Loss before tax stood at N2.032 billion for the 2020 as against N4.08 billion in 2019. Cost of sales stood at N13.66 billion from N10.68 billion in 2019. However, revenue grew by 93.92 per cent from N8.97 billion to N13.66 billion in 2020. According to analysts at Cordros Capital, the firm released its Q3-20 results with a reported loss per share of N0.27, its third quarterly loss in the last four quarters, owing to higher operating expenses and FX losses.

“Consequently, this dragged the 9M-20 loss per share down to N0.36. On a positive note, revenue (+93.9 per cent y/y) grew for the first time in eight quarters, far ahead of our expectations (16.2 per cent variance), underpinned by a strong recovery in volumes.

Unilever Nigeria reported a profit after tax of N468.49 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020 as against loss of N4.76 billion in 2019. Profit before tax stood at N800.13 million for the 2020 as against N8.97 billion in 2019. Revenue grew by 84.34 per cent from N9.13 billionto N16.84 billion in 2020.

Unilever reported a loss after tax of N1.54 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as against loss of N3 billion in 2019. Loss before tax stood at N2.032 billion loss for the 2020 as against N4.08 billion in 2019.

Cost of sales stood at N13.66 billion from N10.68 billion in 2019. However, revenue grew by 93.92 per cent from N8.97 billion to N13.66 billion in 2020. For 2020FY, analysts at Cordros Capital noted that the company recorded a smaller Loss Per Share of -N0.28 (-62.3 per cent y/y) compared to the previous year.

“The achieved revenue was in line with our estimate (-0.6 per cent variance) but was 9.3 per cent ahead of the consensus estimate for 2020FY. Although we expected a loss for the year, the 2020FY Loss Per Share was 40.6 per cent ahead of our estimate owing largely to positive surprises in gross margin and the finance income line.

Conversely, the loss per share was 17.3 per cent behind the consensus estimate. Unilever Nigeria Plc has recorded turnover of N19.4 billion in its unaudited interim report for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, (Q1’21) , representing a growth of 46 per cent from N13.3 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020, Q1’20.

In the results released to the Nigerian Exchange Group, NXG, the company recorded a gross profit of N4.5billion for the Q1’21, which is 31 per cent up from N3.4billion reported for same corresponding period in 2020.

Overall, Unilever recorded loss after tax of N.5 billion for the quarter under review compared comto profit after tax of N1.1billion reported for the corresponding period in 2020.

Looking ahead

Speaking on the results, George said that improved performance showed the determination and commitment of Unilever to continue to implement strategies that would enable it deliver value to its customers and shareholders. “Unilever Nigeria remains focused on its strategy to deliver sustainable growth both in the medium and long-term. Amidst the prevailing operational challenges of the environment,

Unilever Nigeria will continue to focus on its vision of making sustainable living commonplace by serving Nigerian consumers with the right products that improve their health and wellbeing,”

George said. Unilever Nigeria’s Board of Directors recently approved steps required to implement the separation of the tea business in Nigeria.

In a notice obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the company noted that following completion of a strategic review, Unilever plc and, together with its group companies, the ‘Unilever Group’ announced its intention to separate its global tea business, including the retail and food solutions businesses, plantations, T2 and Pukka.

“Further to the announcement made on February 25, 2021 about Unilever Nigeria Plc’s planned separation of its tea business as part of the global separation, this is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. and our esteemed shareholders that on April 30, 2021,

Unilever Nigeria plc’s Board of Directors approved the steps required to implement the separation of the tea business in Nigeria.

“Subject to approval by the company’s shareholders and any regulatory approvals, the Nigeria tea business will be transferred to a newly-incorporated tea company in Nigeria (New TeaCo), held under a newly incorporated tea holding company to create a dedicated tea group within the Unilever Group (TeaCo Group).

“The assets being transferred by Unilever Nigeria plc to New TeaCo include production assets and other tangible assets used exclusively in relation to the Tea Business; distribution rights to Tea products in Nigeria and export markets; and locally owned unregistered intellectual property rights.

“Unilever Nigeria plc will retain ownership of the site at Agbara. Unilever and Unilever Nigeria plc will also provide certain intercompany services to the New TeaCo and the TeaCo Group for a transitional period, the statement signed by Mrs. Abiemi Ademola, General Counsel, WA & Company Secretary, said.

Last line

Though high cost of operations has remarkably weighed on the manufacturing sector, it is important for the company to continue to manage its cost base tightly to maintain growth and profitability

