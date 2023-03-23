Unilever Nigeria appoints Ademola as new executive director, company secretary

Unilever Nigeria has appointed Mrs Abidemi Ademola as an Executive Director and new company Secretary to join its top hierarchy, the Company disclosed in a regulatory filing issued on Wednesday. Abidemi Ademola was appointed to the role of Executive Director effective from March 16, the fastmoving consumer goods company said. Mrs Ademola is a legal practitioner with an experience of more than 27 years in commercial law and corporate governance practice in Nigeria and West Africa. “Her forte is to proactively identify legal, regulatory, compliance and corporate governance risks to business and develop innovative mitigation to enable seamless business operations and sustainability,” Unilever Nigeria said. She is a graduate of Law from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, and also holds a Master’s of Law from the University of Lagos.

Mrs Ademola has an MBA in Leadership from Walden University, United States. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), a governing council member of the institute and a fellow of the WIMBOARD Institute, a WIMBIZ/IE University, Madrid Executive Education Programme for Women on Boards. The company also announced the appointment of Afolasade Olowe as its company secretary with effect from 16 March. Mrs Olowe brings to the board about 20 years of legal practice, especially in corporate commercial law and governance practice. Her areas of expertise comprise regulatory advisory & compliance, mergers & acquisitions, corporate law & governance as well as labour & employment.

“Prior to joining Unilever Nigeria Plc, Afolasade gained her legal experience in two of Nigeria’s leading full-service commercial law firms where she developed first-hand skills in her areas of expertise, especially Company Secretarial & Corporate Governance practice,” Unilever Nigeria said. Mrs Olowe is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria as well as the Society for Corporate Governance. She is also a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and has a Master’s of Business Administration from the Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom.

Like this: Like Loading...