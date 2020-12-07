Unilever Nigeria appoints director

Unilever Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Jaime Aguilera as non-executive director with effect from January 1, 2021.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has been notified of the appointment.

Aguilera was appointed as executive vice president, •Ajah•Aguilera•ShittuUnilever Eastern Europe, in September 2016. Prior to joining the company, he was with Coca-Cola, Nestlé and Procter & Gamble.

His experience spans Europe, America and Asia.

Aguilera’s key expertise is in sales & marketing and he has lead teams in Spain, Brazil, South Eastern Europe, Middle East, Mexico and Global teams.

In 2009, he joined Unilever Spain as executive vice president and chairman and then moved to his current role as Unilever executive vice president Africa, leading the Unilever business in Africa.

He is of Spanish origin and is an alumnus of the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas- ICADE. Aguilera majored in economic science, management & business administration.”

