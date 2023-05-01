Business

Unilever Nigeria Appoints MD

Unilever Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Tim Kleinebenne as managing director with effect from May 5, 2023. In a statement by the company, he was appointed following the resignation of Mr. Carl Cruz as managing director with effect from May 4, 2023.

Kleinebenne obtained a degree in business economics from the University of Hamburg in Germany. He is currently managing director of Unilever Côte d’Ivoire and had also served as managing director of Unilever Ethiopia, where he established the business and built it into a leading local consumer goods manufacturer and as managing director of Unilever Caribbean.

He is a highly experienced general manager and has 31 years of international experience in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry at Unilever. This includes senior sales and marketing roles as well as over 10 years as managing director of Unilever businesses, two of which were publicly listed.

The Unilever Africa President, Mr. Jaime Aguiler, thanked the former managing director his dedication and commitment to bringing company’s compass strategy to life.

