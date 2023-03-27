Unilever Nigeria gets ED

Unilever Nigeria has appointed Abidemi Ademola as executive director. The company said in a statement to shareholders that Ademola’s appointment took effect from March 16, 2023. Ademola is an executive business leader with over 27 years of commercial law and corporate governance practice in Nigeria and West Africa.

She has supported the Unilever Nigeria board for over 10 years to implement world-class corporate governance practices and processes with a positive impact on board effectiveness. Ademola obtained a degree in law from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Master of Law from the University of Lagos and an MBA Leadership from Walden University, United States.

