Business

…Unilever Nigeria records 30 per cent growth

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Unilever Nigeria Plc has recorded turnover of N64.8 billion, according to the unaudited result released for the third quarter of the current year. The figures represent 30 per cent topline growth compared to N49.7 billion turnover recorded in the corresponding period in 2021.

The result showed that the company recorded a gross profit of N17.2 billion for the period ended September 30, 2022, which is 25 per cent up versus N13.8 billion reported for same period last year. While the company recorded loss of N0.34 billion for the period ended September 30, 2022 compared to a profit after tax of N0.70 billion reported for the corresponding period in 2021, its emphasis remains on taking deliberate steps to improving its profitability in the immediate and long term. Loss recorded during the period is driven by unrealised exchange losses, interest on trade loans and tax charge for the period.

Speaking on the results, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director, Soromidayo George, said that the organisation would continue to demonstrate resilience and commitment to continuous investments in its brands in Nigeria. “Unilever Nigeria remains committed to investing in Nigeria to continue to serve citizens with its brands and products to enhance their health, hygiene and wellbeing,” she said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Micro transport operators receive FG’s intervention fund

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government has inaugurated an intervention grant for micro transport operators under its Survival Fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to overcome challenges of COVID-19 pandemic. Amb. Mariam Katagum, thenMinister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, revealed this in Abuja recently at the inauguration of the scheme known as ‘Transport Track’, […]
Business

BP agrees London HQ sale, leaseback with Lifestyle Intl

Posted on Author Reporter

  BP BP.L has agreed to sell its London headquarters for 250 million pounds, a spokesman said on Friday, the latest in a string of disposals as the British energy company shifts to low-carbon energy. BP also agreed to lease 1 St James’s Square in central Lonodn back from Hong Kong-based property investment company Lifestyle […]
Business

COVID-19 stalls maritime growth, earnings

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

The outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic has affected growth and earnings negatively in the maritime industry mostly in the second quarter of 2020, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports. The effect of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the maritime industry has affected both government and stakeholders since the lockdown introduced to curtail the spread of the virus. Mostly affected […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica