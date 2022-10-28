…Unilever Nigeria records 30 per cent growth

Unilever Nigeria Plc has recorded turnover of N64.8 billion, according to the unaudited result released for the third quarter of the current year. The figures represent 30 per cent topline growth compared to N49.7 billion turnover recorded in the corresponding period in 2021.

The result showed that the company recorded a gross profit of N17.2 billion for the period ended September 30, 2022, which is 25 per cent up versus N13.8 billion reported for same period last year. While the company recorded loss of N0.34 billion for the period ended September 30, 2022 compared to a profit after tax of N0.70 billion reported for the corresponding period in 2021, its emphasis remains on taking deliberate steps to improving its profitability in the immediate and long term. Loss recorded during the period is driven by unrealised exchange losses, interest on trade loans and tax charge for the period.

Speaking on the results, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director, Soromidayo George, said that the organisation would continue to demonstrate resilience and commitment to continuous investments in its brands in Nigeria. “Unilever Nigeria remains committed to investing in Nigeria to continue to serve citizens with its brands and products to enhance their health, hygiene and wellbeing,” she said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...