Unilever Nigeria: Staying on course amid challenges

The staying power of some organisations amid torrents of challenges has boosted Unilever Nigeria’s resilience to remain relevant. Rhoda Ogunseye reports

Unilever has traded a total volume of 40.4 million shares in 2,002 deals on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) valued at N533 million over the past three months (Jan 16 – Apr 14, 2023) with an average of 640,858 traded shares per session. A volume high of 4.77 million was achieved on January 26, and a low of 17,430 on February 20, for the same period.

Current share price

It closed its last trading day (Friday, April 14, 2023) at N12.90 kobo per share on the NGX. Unilever began the year with a share price of 11.60 NGN and has since gained 11.2 per cent on that price valuation, ranking it 31st on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Market watchers however advised Investors should to take caution of UNILEVER’s recent bad performance, having lost eight per cent of its value in the past four weeks.

Financials

Unilever Nigeria Plc released its audited report for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company recorded Turnover of N88.5 billion in the year under review which represents 26 per cent topline growth compared to N70.5 billion Turnover recorded in the corresponding year in 2021. The company recorded a gross profit of N31.1 billion for the year ended 31st December 2022 which is 53 per cent up versus N20.3 billion reported for same period last year. The result showed a profit for the year from continuing operations of N4.4 billion for the year ended 31st December 2022 compared to a profit for the corresponding year in 2021 of N0.7 billion which is 549 per cent up versus 2021. Overall, Unilever recorded net profit of N4.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to a profit for the corresponding year in 2021 of N3.4 billion (including profit from discontinued operations). Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Carl Cruz, said: “Unilever Nigeria remains focused on the delivery of its 4G growth model of competitive, consistent, profitable, and responsible growth. “Unilever is pleased with its performance progress riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories.” “Unilever Nigeria will continue to strengthen its operations in the country to meet citizen’s needs in health and hygiene through our brands and products,” he added.

Strategic vision

Speaking on the company’s business strategy, socioeconomic contributions, and sustainability, he said: “Unilever’s journey began with our founder, Williams Lever. “His vision of making products that solve environmental challenges was evident when he introduced Sunlight bar soap in the early 1890s. This milestone helped the Lever Brothers to become the first company to popularize cleanliness in Victorian England. “This particular vision has become a Purpose for Unilever- a purpose that underpins our business strategy and guides our operations. Over the years, we have become a leading company in health and hygiene products. “Our vision to make sustainable living commonplace permeates our global and Nigerian operations driving purpose. In Nigeria, everything we do is centered on creating a positive social impact.” Cruz said: “Unilever’s journey began with our founder, Williams Lever. His vision of making products that solve environmental challenges was evident when he introduced Sunlight bar soap in the early 1890s. “This milestone helped the Lever Brothers to become the first company to popularize cleanliness in Victorian England. This particular vision has become a Purpose for Unilever- a purpose that underpins our business strategy and guides our operations. Over the years, we have become a leading company in health and hygiene products. “Our vision to make sustainable living commonplace permeates our global and Nigerian operations driving purpose. In Nigeria, everything we do is centered on creating a positive social impact.

Dividend

Investors, who have not bought the shares of Unilever Nigeria Plc, may be regretting as the company is expected to gain N5.82 billion from the spinoff of its Home Care and Skin Cleansing business, which will lead to the declaration of a jumbo dividend. This is according to a recent research by investment house, Chapel Hill Denham Limited, and analysts at the research house estimating a dividend payout of 80 per cent in 2023 that will see yields rise to 12.10 per cent. They estimate the value of the Home Care and Skin Cleansing business at N11.48 billion. Of course, Unilever has two main segments: the Foods Products and the Home and Personal Care (HPC) and the divestment is in the latter unit as the firm seeks to increase its share in a country where over 50 per cent of its population are youth who crave for consumption. “The company envisages that the divestment and other measures will lead to improvement in profitability and a more sustainable business post completion in 2023,” said analysts at Chapel Hill Denham. “It also plans to digitise and simplify operations processes. Importantly, Unilever plans to focus on measures that will reduce exposure to currency devaluation and liquidity risks,” said the analysts. It is interesting to note that the consumer goods firm now trades at a dividend yield of 2.02 per cent and a price to earnings multiple of 13.48 per cent and a market capitalisation of N74.5 billion as at April 07, 2023. As a result of weak results, exit of foreign portfolio, and broad market sell-off induced by the Coronavirus pandemic, Uniliever did not pay dividend in 2019 and 2020 financial years. But the company started rewarding its owners out of distributable profit in 2021 when it returned to profit, thanks to the spinoff of the tea business and it recorded a gain of N2.76 billion from the deal.

Decisions

In a move to sustain its business, Unilever Nigeria Plc said it would stop the production of Omo, Sunlight, and Lux home care brands over inability to sustain operations in the country. Unilever made this known via its recently released 2022 audited annual report. “On March 17, 2023, Unilever Nigeria Plc announced changes in its business model to exit Homecare and Skin Cleansing categories. “These categories are margin dilutive and the exit is part of the company’s aim to make its operation in Nigeria competitive and profitable,” the company noted. It stated that the exit of the products would “boost the vision to make Unilever Nigeria great, building on the impressive progress made in other key aspects of the business, and is envisaged to result in overall improvement in profitability, growth, and a more sustainable Unilever Nigeria Plc business.” “The company will in due course review the optimal treatment of redundant resources and assets, in accordance with due process,” Unilever added. The company said in a statement in March it would end its homecare and skin-cleansing businesses “to concentrate on higher growth opportunities.”

Last line

The company, which has been facing a torrid time in accessing foreign exchange in Nigeria, since the pandemic lockdowns depleted the nation’s dollar earnings from oil sales would be prioritising business continuity measures that reduce exposure to devaluation and currency liquidity to stay afloat.