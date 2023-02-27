Unilever Nigeria: Sustaining innovation to stay afloat

Unilever Nigeria Plc is one of the country’s Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) that has been available for a long time and also seen new introductions to the market. FMCG can be inexpensive and attract a huge amount interest from potential buyers. Because there are so many brands, competition is fierce as FMCG firms attempt to manufacture high-quality items to propel them to the top of the market. These businesses have spread their wings to other parts of the world, and their products are now well-known all over the world. To avoid falling out of the market, these businesses must continually introduce new products that fulfill the needs of their customers. Product range under FMCG Foods, drinks, detergents, and beauty items are under fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). These goods are widely consumed by the populace and are widely available across the country. The wide acceptance of Unilever Nigeria products has impacted the company’s stock performance on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). Stock performance The current share price of Unilever Nigeria (UNILEVER) is N13.50. UNILEVER closed its last trading day (Thursday, February 23, 2023) at 13.50 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 2.3 per cent gain over its previous closing price of N13.20. Unilever began the year with a share price of N11.60 and has since gained 16.4 per cent on that price valuation, ranking it 20th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Unilever Nigeria is the 54th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Nov 24, 2022 – Feb 23, 2023). UNILEVER has traded a total volume of 32.1 million shares—in 1,883 deals—valued at N407 million over the period, with an average of 510,003 traded shares per session. A volume high of 4.77 million was achieved on January 26, and a low of 3,445 on December 14, for the same period. Unilever Nigeria has been listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) since April 1, 1973. Unilever is traded on the NGX under the ticker symbol “UNILEVER.” The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of NGX:UNILEVER is NGUNILEVER07. Unilever Nigeria is currently the 29th most valuable stock on the NGX with a market capitalisation of N77.6 billion, which is about 0.261 per cent of the Nigerian Stock Exchange equity market. Forecast Looking back, over the last four weeks, Unilever Nigeria lost 0 per cent. Over the last 12 months, its price fell by 6.45 per cent. Looking ahead, Unilever Nigeria is forecast to be priced at 12.99 by the end of this quarter and at 12.23 in one year, according to Trading Economics global macro models projections and analysts expectations. Financials Unilever Nigeria on January 24, 2023, released its 2022 FY results, growing earnings by 771 per cent to N5.992 billion from N688.266 million reported a year ago. Consequently, the consumer goods producer’s earnings per share settled at N1.04 for the period as against 59 kobo reported in 2021, representing about 76 per cent year-on-year growth. A cursory review of the audited financial statements shows that the strong bottom line performance was supported by a well-managed production costs profile especially in the last quarter of the year, a spike in interest income, and marginal growth in revenue. The local unit of British consumer goods giant Unilever Plc saw sales improve by 25.8 per cent to N88.7 billion, the chunk of that contributed by its home and personal care business and the rest by its food products division. Finance income grew by almost four-fifths to N1.8 billion, wholly driven by notable improvement in interest on call deposits and bank accounts. Also boosting revenue, other income expanded by 231.1 per cent to N123.7 million, thanks to higher transitional service agreement income from a pact Unilever entered into with Unilever Tea MSO Nigeria Limited after the disposal of its tea business to the latter in 2021. “The agreement will be in place for a period of 15 months, during which time Unilever would provide production and sales support to Unilever Tea MSO Nigeria Limited in exchange for a fee,” the earnings report said. Profit before tax rose to N9.9 billion from N1.9 billion one year prior, reflecting a rise of 425 per cent. Profit after tax scaled up by 770.7 per cent to N6 billion, while profit for the period in- creased to N6 billion, rising by 75.8 per cent. Profit margin, which measures how much of revenue has turned into profit, stood 6.8 per cent; it was 4.83 per cent a year earlier. Background Unilever Overseas Holdings B.V. Holland owns a controlling stake of 57.8 per cent in Unilever Nigeria, while Unilever Overseas Holdings BV owns 18.2 per cent in the company. Unilever Nigeria Plc is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of foods and food ingredients, and home and personal care products. The company’s segments are Food Products, Home Care and Personal Care products. Its Foods Products segment includes sale of tea, savory and spreads. The company’s Home Care segment includes sale of fabric care, household cleaning and water purification products. Last line The international brands include Close-Up toothpaste, Pepsodent toothpaste, LUX beauty soap, Lifebuoy soap, Rexona, Vaseline lotion and Vaseline Petroleum Jelly in the Personal Care Unit of the business; Blue Band Margarine, Lipton Yellow Label Tea and Knorr bouillon cubes in the Foods Unit; and OMO Multi-Active Detergent, Sunlight washing powder and Sunlight Dish washing liquid in the Home Care Unit. Other Regional and local jewels include the Pears Baby Products range and Royco bouillon cubes. The Company has manufacturing sites in Oregun, Lagos State and Agbara, Ogun State.

