Unilever retains Africa’s Top Employer for the 6th time

UNILEVER has been certified as the number one “Top Employer in Africa.” For the 6th time running, the company emerged as number one this year in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, and Nigeria. Unilever is also top 5 in South Africa and certified in Zimbabwe and Ethiopia. The recognition was given to the various countries at the Top Employer 2023 Awards, following a keenly contested process of measurements based on the HR Best Practices Survey. The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on their commitment to their people through exceptional HR policies, participation, and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, well-being, and Sustainability.
