Unilever: Revenue growth as bailout from losses

Unilever Nigeria Plc emerged from 2020 losses to impressive performance in 2021, driven by significant increase in revenue and resulted in dividend payout to shareholders

The company grew its revenue by 35.07 per cent to N70.52 billion in 2021 from N52.21 billion in 2020, primarily driven by the company’s HPC that gained 47.1 per cent, while the Food segment dropped by 10.6 per cent. Significantly, the HPC segment in 2021 contributed 56 per cent to revenue from 43.6 per cent, while that of the food segment contributed 44 per cent from 56 per cent in 2020. The Directors, in like manners, recommended to the shareholders the payment of a dividend in respect of the year ended December 31, 2021, of N2.87 billion, which translates to 50 kobo gross per share. The financial year ended December 31, 2021, was a recovering year for Unilever Nigeria Plc as the global and domestic economy emerged from COVID-19

Revenue growth

Unilever with 93 distributors in 2021 as against 102 in 2020, the company reported a domestic revenue (within Nigeria) growth of 37.1 per cent to N69.8 billion in 2021 from N50.89 billion in 2020, while export (outside Nigeria) revenue dropped by 42.7per cent to N756.5 million from N1.32 billion reported in 2020. The company’s revenue growth might be supported by higher volumes from its tier four products (launched in 2020), increased investment in its distribution network and marginal price increases in some products. Similarly, the increased credit sales to distributors as management loosened its tight credit policy might also support revenue growth. The impressive revenue growth offset Cost of Sales (CoS) that grew by 22 per cent to N50.16 billion in 2021 from N41.14 billion in 2020 as raw materials and consumable contributed 50 per cent. The company grew its raw materials and consumable by 33 per cent to N37.97 billion in 2021 from N28.53 billion in 2020. Unilever Nigeria’s high exposure to foreign exchange risk remains a key downside risk as the company imports 50 per cent of its raw materials. Consequently, the proportion of CoS/Revenue dropped from 78.8 per cent in 2020 to 71.13 per cent in 2021.

Operating expenses

Unilever Nigeria’s operating expenses reported a 39 per cent increase in selling and distribution expenses in 2021, while marketing and administrative expenses also grew significantly by 42 per cent. Selling and distribution expenses moved from N2.39 billion in 2020 to N3.32 billion in 2021, while marketing and distribution expenses increased to N3.32 billion in 2021 from N2.39 billion in 2020. For the marketing and administrative expenses, brand and marketing reported in 2021 grew by 77 per cent to N4.82 billion from N2.73 billion in 2020, while overheads hit N8.44 billion in 2021 from N6.6 billion in 2020. Royalties and Service Fees also grew by 42 per cent to N1.87 billion from N1.32 billion reported in 2020. Unilever Nigeria has Technology and Trademark agreements with Unilever UK Plc to manufacture, distribute and market its international brands. In consideration for this, a royalty of two per cent of net sales value and 0.5 per cent of net sales value is payable to Unilever Plc for technology and trademark licences respectively. In line with the approval from the regulatory authorities, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, the royalty payment for these agreements are capped at N3.47 billion and N 0.87 billion respectively per annum. Also, Unilever Nigeria has a central support and management services agreement with Unilever Europe Business Centre B.V (previously Unilever Plc) for the provision of corporate strategic direction and expert advice/support on legal, tax, finance, human resources and information tech- nology matters. In consideration of this, a fee of two per cent of profit before tax is payable as service fees. In line with the approval from the regulatory authority, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, the royalty payment for central support and management services is capped at N 0.11 billion per annum. From the profit and loss figures, Unilever Nigeria’s finance income thus dropped by 34 per cent to N1.03 billion in 2021 from N1.55 billion in 2020. The decline in finance income is due to net exchange gain on translation of foreign currency denominated balances to N436.6 million in 2021 from N1.34 billion in 2020. With finance income dropping, finance cost also dropped by 68 per cent to N95.7 million in 2021 from N294.99 million in 2020. With the growth in revenue, the company closed 2021 financial year with profit before tax of N1.88 billion from N4.54 billion loss before tax reported in 2020. Unilever Nigeria’s profit for the year migrated from a loss of N3.97 billion to N3.41 billion in 2021. Consequently, Earnings Per Share (EPS) turned positive at N0.59 (including gains from the tea business disposal) compared to the loss per share of N0.65 in 2020. Adjusting EPS for the disposal gains, EPS outturn was still positive, albeit lower at N0.12.

Other growth indices

Unilever Nigeria Plc grew total assets by 18.33 per cent to N108.3 billion in 2021 from N91.52 billion, as contribution from trade and other payables played a critical role. Although the company’s longterm assets dropped by 19 per cent to N22.4 billion in 2021 from N27.54 billion in 2020, short-term assets grew by 34.27 per cent to N85.91 billion in 2021 from N63.98 billion in 2020. Trade and other receivables from short-term assets increased to N14.99 billion in 2021 from N12.96 billion in 2020. Unilever Nigeria disposed off its tea business to Unilever Tea MSO Nigeria Limited, a related party within the Unilever Group, for a considerable amount of N5.4 billion in 2021. The Unilever tea business was included in the discontinued operations segment of the financial statement, which revealed that the company had also disposed of property, plants and equipment as well as long service award obligations. Before the company’s business was discontinued in October 2021, it had a turnover of N9.05 billion from January to September 2021, a 7.17 per cent decline from what it generated in the corresponding period of 2020. However, the tea business moved from a loss position to rake in a profit of N2.72 billion in the nine-month period of 2021. Trade and other payables closed 2021 at N39.74 billion from N27.42 billion in 2020, to thrust current liabilities to N40.22 billion, an increase of 45 per cent from N27.8 billion reported in 2020.

Last line

Unilever Nigeria closed 2021 financial year with long-term liabilities of N2.31 billion from N1.59 billion in 2020. In addition, total liabilities grew significantly by 45 per cent to N42.53 billion in 2021 from N29.39 billion in 2020. Subsequently, total equity gained nearly six per cent to N65.76 billion in 2021 from N62.13 billion in 2020.

