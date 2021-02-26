Business

Unilever to make tea business separate entity

Unilever Nigeria Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and its shareholders of the plan to separate the company’s tea business into a separate legal entity. The notification, according to a statement from the company management, is further to the announcement made on 5th August 5, 2020, about Unilever’s global announcement on the strategic review and planned separation of its tea business. “The planned separation will go through the normal approval process and is expected to be concluded by the end of 2021.

“We shall keep the Nigerian Stock Exchange and stakeholders informed of subsequent developments on this matter. The disclosure is made for and on behalf of the Board of Unilever Nigeria Plc,” the statement signed by the General Counsel WA & Company Secretary, Mrs. Abidemi Ademof, noted.

Unilever Nigeria reported a profit after tax of N468.49 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020 as against loss of N4.76 billion in 2019. Profit before tax stood at N800.13 million for the 2020 as against N8.97 billion in 2019.

Revenue grew by 84.34 per cent from N9.13 billion to N16.84 billion in 2020. Unilever reported a loss after tax of N1.54 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as against loss of N3 billion in 2019. Loss before tax stood at N2.032 billion loss for the 2020 as against N4.08 billion in 2019. Cost of sales stood at N13.66 billion from N10.68 billion in 2019.

