Unilever unveils new Sunlight master brand

Sunlight, a leading household brand from Unilever Nigeria Plc, has unveiled a new, refreshed and exciting packaging for its range of products. The brand has also launched a new television commercial deeply rooted in its purpose – to support entrepreneurial Nigerian women in their desire to contribute more to their households and society. At the unveiling of the Sunlight Masterbrand in Lagos recently, the Category Manager, Homecare, Oladapo Oshuntoye, explained that the Sunlight Masterbrand was an initiative to unify all the brand’s product offerings under one umbrella in terms of packaging, marketing communication and brand purpose.

He added that this relaunch also signified the brand’s commitment to continue to deliver best-in-class quality products that provide a better washing experience, offer burst after bursts of uplifting fragrance, and come in a range of sizes to cater to everyone’s washing needs. He stated that the Sunlight brand, which started as a soap bar intended for general household use in the 19th Century, had undergone a lot of transition, beginning with the launch of Sunlight powder which entered the Nigerian market in 2009.

Also speaking at the event, the Marketing Director, Home Care, Unilever West Africa, Patrick Tognisso, said that the relaunch marked an essential milestone in the journey of the Sunlight brand, primarily as it consistently seeks ways to better its different offerings to consumers and society. Tognisso noted that Unilever Nigeria Plc would continue to convey its brand’s distinctive character and transformative experience in a way that excites its customers and makes them incredibly proud. Also speaking, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director, Unilever West Africa, Mrs. Soromidayo George, noted that the relaunch furthers Sunlight’s commitment to fulfilling its brand purpose by supporting entrepreneurial women in their desire to contribute more.

