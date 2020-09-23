Education

UNILORIN announces resumption of classes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Management of the University of Ilorin’s Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) has disclosed that the school would commence academic activities for the 2020/2021 Session on September 30.
Prof. Esther Omosewo, the Director of the Programme, in the university’s bulletin, said that the session would run through June 2021.
According to her, successful candidates can apply for admission through Direct Entry into the University of Ilorin and other universities.
Omosewo advised prospective applicants to visit the University’s website; www.unilorin.edu.ng for details on admission requirements.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JUPEB is a national examination body approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The Board has the responsibility of conducting common and standard examinations for candidates, who have been exposed to a minimum of one-year approved learning in universities and are seeking Direct Entry admissions into the university courses.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Covid 19: C’River to run two shifts in schools

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

Cross River State may begin a two-shift school session as the state prepares to resume school next week, according to the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu. Edu, who spoke to our correspondent on Monday, said her ministry was working with that of education to ensure that COVID-19 protocols were observed by returning students in […]
Education

World Bank loans Katsina, Kano, five others $500m for girl-child education

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The World Bank Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a $500m credit from the International Development Association for the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, to improve secondary education opportunities among girls in targeted areas. The World Bank said the project would support access to secondary education and empowerment for adolescent girls in seven […]
Education

JUST IN: UNILAG Governing Council sacks Vice Chancellor

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Olawatoyin Ogundipe, has been sacked by the Governing Council of the institution. His removal was announced during meeting of the Governing Council of the institution which held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) building in Abuja today. Seven members voted for the removal of Prof. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: