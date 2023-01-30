Education

UNILORIN commences virtual lectures for large classes

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 

 

The University of Ilorin has commenced virtual learning for large classes and assigned 500 user accounts of 300-capacity zoom licences to its various faculties and departments for the exercise.

A statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, said the virtual classes would run simultaneously with physical classes.

The statement said: “About 500 user accounts of 300 capacity zoom licences have been assigned to faculties and departments for effective virtual delivery of lectures.

“We have also developed virtual class schedule for courses with class sizes of about 1000, 3000, and 5000 students using the large capacity zoom licences.”

The statement added: “Physical delivery of lectures/practical sessions in classrooms/laboratories is very important and should be consciously sustained.”

 

 

 

 

Reporter

