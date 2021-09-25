Unilorin don urges review of Statistical Master Plans by federal, state govts

A Professor of Statistics, University of Ilorin, Peter Adewumi Osanaiye, has called for an immediate review of the National and State Statistics Master Plans by both the Federal and State governments to strengthen and modernise the National Statistical System. Osanaiye, who spoke in Ilorin while delivering his Inaugural Lecture, said: “Every country needs timely, reliable, independent, trustworthy, comparable and environmental conditions which create knowledge for planning and development that is nationally produced.”

He lamented that despite several efforts to improve statistics delivery at all levels in Nigeria, many of the Statistics Offices are still plagued with bottlenecks such as weak infrastructure, inadequate human resources, and duplication of data sources, insufficient financial resources, and poor coordination among data users, producers and stakeholders, among others.

In addition, the Inaugural Lecturer stressed the need for the National Statistical System to key into the new era of Data Revolution as well as use of Big Data which are currently a necessity for sustainable development. Osanaiye said all policy decision makers, planners, and all officers who use statistics in their day to day work should be made to be statistically literate to enable its efficient use, noting that evidence-based policy decision making is a process that is transparent, rigorous and tested to meet designed objectives.

