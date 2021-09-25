News

Unilorin don urges review of Statistical Master Plans by federal, state govts

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

A Professor of Statistics, University of Ilorin, Peter Adewumi Osanaiye, has called for an immediate review of the National and State Statistics Master Plans by both the Federal and State governments to strengthen and modernise the National Statistical System. Osanaiye, who spoke in Ilorin while delivering his Inaugural Lecture, said: “Every country needs timely, reliable, independent, trustworthy, comparable and environmental conditions which create knowledge for planning and development that is nationally produced.”

He lamented that despite several efforts to improve statistics delivery at all levels in Nigeria, many of the Statistics Offices are still plagued with bottlenecks such as weak infrastructure, inadequate human resources, and duplication of data sources, insufficient financial resources, and poor coordination among data users, producers and stakeholders, among others.

In addition, the Inaugural Lecturer stressed the need for the National Statistical System to key into the new era of Data Revolution as well as use of Big Data which are currently a necessity for sustainable development. Osanaiye said all policy decision makers, planners, and all officers who use statistics in their day to day work should be made to be statistically literate to enable its efficient use, noting that evidence-based policy decision making is a process that is transparent, rigorous and tested to meet designed objectives.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FBI opens 170 cases related to storming of US Capitol

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States has opened criminal investigations of more than 170 people who stormed the Capitol last week and plans to charge some of the most serious offenders with assault and seditious conspiracy for their role in the violence, a federal prosecutor said on Tuesday. Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump ransacked the […]
News

Northern group turbans Meshioye as Garkuwa Matasan of Nigeria

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Northern Youth Progressive Forum (NYPF) has honoured the Supreme Leader of the Reformed Ogboni Fraternity (ROF), Olori Francis Meshioye, with the title of Garkuwa Matasan of Nigeria.   Speaking at the Turbaning and confirmation of the award at the weekend, vice president of the group, Dr Abdulmalik Jamil said the award was in honour […]
News

NCDC DG, WHO ranks A’Ibom EOC as best in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  … says State’s Medical Facilities represent future of healthcare in Nigeria     The Director General of Nigerian Center for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has adjudged the Emergency Operating Center in Akwa Ibom State as the best in the country.     Dr. Ihekweazu and officials of World Health Organisation (WHO), who were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica