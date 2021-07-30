UNILORIN final year student convicted for cybercrime

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin yesterday convicted a final year student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Ajani Samuel, for a romance scam. Samuel (25) was prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The convict was among the 30 suspected fraudsters arrested on May 4, 2021 at Tanke area, University Road, Ilorin by anti-graft agents. Based on the convict’s guilty plea and uncontroverted evidence tendered by the prosecution, Justice Oyinloye found Samuel guilty of the two charges preferred against him by the EFCC. “The evidence of the sole prosecution witness remained credible and reliable even after the cross-examination. The defendant entered defence, but failed to neutralise, controvert or damage the evidence of the prosecution. “In view of this, this honourable court holds the view that the prosecution has succeeded in proving its case beyond reasonable doubts and the defendant is hereby convicted as charged,” the judge ruled.
