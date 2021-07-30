Metro & Crime

UNILORIN final year student convicted for cybercrime

Posted on Author Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin yesterday convicted a final year student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Ajani Samuel, for a romance scam. Samuel (25) was prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The convict was among the 30 suspected fraudsters arrested on May 4, 2021 at Tanke area, University Road, Ilorin by anti-graft agents. Based on the convict’s guilty plea and uncontroverted evidence tendered by the prosecution, Justice Oyinloye found Samuel guilty of the two charges preferred against him by the EFCC. “The evidence of the sole prosecution witness remained credible and reliable even after the cross-examination. The defendant entered defence, but failed to neutralise, controvert or damage the evidence of the prosecution. “In view of this, this honourable court holds the view that the prosecution has succeeded in proving its case beyond reasonable doubts and the defendant is hereby convicted as charged,” the judge ruled.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Prosecute more sex offenders, Abiodun’s wife tells police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, yesterday urged the Nigeria Police to prosecute more sex offenders. Abiodun made the call during the inauguration of the Family Support Unit (FSU) at Sango Police Area Commander Office. She said: “The fight against gender-based violence and rape is the responsibility of everyone in the state, including […]
Metro & Crime

Covid 19: Multichoice Ibadan staff tests positive; Customers cautioned

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The management of Multichoice Nigeria has disclosed that a member of staff at their branch in Onireke Street, Jericho, Ibadan has tested positive for coronavirus. A statement signed on behalf of the management by Caroline Oghuma, on Monday, said the person is now receiving medical care and admonished anyone who has visited the branch in […]
Metro & Crime

5th person, 42-year-old woman, killed in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

In spite of the hues and cries that have trailed the persistent rape and murder of four innocent citizens in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, another woman, 42, was Wednesday killed in Sasa area of the same local government. The victim, identified as Olusayo Fagbemi, was killed Wednesday while washing plates in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica