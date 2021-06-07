UNILORIN gets molecular lab for testing of COVID-19, other

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has again raised the bar in public health provision in the country with the flag-off of its ultramodern Molecular Diagnostic and Research Laboratory, which was sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

A statement issued by the Director of Corporate Affairs, UNILORIN, Mr. Kunle Akogun, disclosed that the laboratory, which was commissioned last weekend by TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleman Elias Bogoro, had already obtained the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC) certification as a Public Health Laboratory for the diagnosis of COVID- 19 and the surveillance of other infectious diseases like poliomyelitis, Lassa Fever and other viral haemorrhagic fevers.

While flagging off the facility, Bogoro said the UNILORIN had produced the most successful TETFund- sponsored researches in the country for several years, describing the institution’s College of Health Sciences as one of the best rated health training institutions in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...