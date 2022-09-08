Education

UNILORIN gets new VC, Prof. Egbewole

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has announced a Professor of Law and Jurisprudence, Wahab Olassupo Egbewole (SAN) as the next Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Prof. Egbewole will succeed the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof Sulyman Age AbdulKareem. Prof AbdulRaheem’s tenure ends October 15 this year.

Chairman of the Governing Council, Mallam A. Yazid, told reporters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, that the 61-year-old new vice chancellor has been with the university for the last 25 years.

Mallam Yazid said: “In accordance with the laws of this university, the University of Ilorin CAP U7 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, the tenure of the current vice chancellor is due to lapse on the 15th of October 2022, the council of the university began the process of appointing a new vice chancellor as far back as March 2022.

“We advertised nationwide for applicants and also through our website. We eventually received some 29 applications from this effort.

“Even before the returns were in, however, we mounted a special search process by which we reached out to no less than 56 people in universities and other institutions, both at home and abroad.

“In the end, we shortlisted 13 candidates who fulfilled our advertisement and other conditions.

“We specifically looked for candidates who would support and be sympathetic to the needs of our students, interface and work smoothly with other faculty members, who would be mindful of the needs and aspirations of our host community, as well as the candidate, in our opinion would be truly concerned about the progress of the university and our responsibility to our nation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Caleb don harps on administrative effectiveness, lauds proprietor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The need to focus and improve the poor administrative effectiveness of the judiciary in the country as demonstrated by gross delay in response time to applicants and litigants, poor teamwork and lack of communication have been stressed.   A lecturer and Head, Public & Community Relations, Caleb University, Dr. Elvis Otobo, who disclosed this, added […]
Education

PTA chair pledges to tackle challenges, move college forward

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The newly inaugurated Parent Teachers Association (PTA) of Federal Government College (FGC), Idoani, Ondo State, has pledged its commitment and readiness to reposition the school in line with the aspirations of the founding fathers.   This was as the association expressed determination to sustain the good work of the previous PTAs as well as maintain […]
Education

Student leaders pledge to prioritise colleagues’ welfare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA The newly elected leaders of the Students’ Union of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, have pledged that his administration would prioritize students’ welfare, as well as open to fresh ideas that would foster peace and unity among the students.   It’s President, Chukwuma Ogochukwu made the pledge during the swearing-in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica