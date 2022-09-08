UNILORIN gets new VC, Prof. Egbewole

The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has announced a Professor of Law and Jurisprudence, Wahab Olassupo Egbewole (SAN) as the next Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Prof. Egbewole will succeed the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof Sulyman Age AbdulKareem. Prof AbdulRaheem’s tenure ends October 15 this year.

Chairman of the Governing Council, Mallam A. Yazid, told reporters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, that the 61-year-old new vice chancellor has been with the university for the last 25 years.

Mallam Yazid said: “In accordance with the laws of this university, the University of Ilorin CAP U7 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, the tenure of the current vice chancellor is due to lapse on the 15th of October 2022, the council of the university began the process of appointing a new vice chancellor as far back as March 2022.

“We advertised nationwide for applicants and also through our website. We eventually received some 29 applications from this effort.

“Even before the returns were in, however, we mounted a special search process by which we reached out to no less than 56 people in universities and other institutions, both at home and abroad.

“In the end, we shortlisted 13 candidates who fulfilled our advertisement and other conditions.

“We specifically looked for candidates who would support and be sympathetic to the needs of our students, interface and work smoothly with other faculty members, who would be mindful of the needs and aspirations of our host community, as well as the candidate, in our opinion would be truly concerned about the progress of the university and our responsibility to our nation.”

