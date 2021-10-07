UNILORIN inducts 33 vet doctors

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ilorin, has inducted a total number of 33 young veterinary doctors into veterinary medicine practice. Speaking during the 3rd Induction/Oath taking ceremony of the young vets in Ilorin yesterday, the President, Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Aishatu Abubakar Baju, said the veterinary medicine practice provides immense employment opportunities that cut across different federal and state government agencies, organisations as well as private practice.

The VCN President, who said the Council would protect the interest of the young graduates, added that the Council is working on such policies as well as collaborating with government and non-governmental agencies towards providing employment and other necessities for young vets either in public or private sectors of the economy.

