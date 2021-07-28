News

UNILORIN, KWASU, Kwara Poly students jailed for Internet fraud

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has convicted a final year student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Abubakar Abdulbashir Opeyemi, and two other undergraduates, Alimi Abiodun of the Kwara State University (KWASU) and Idowu Rasaq Olanrewaju of Kwara State Polytechnic (Kwara Poly).

 

They were arraigned by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar on offences bordering on love scam and internet fraud.

 

The convicts pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them. Relying on the plea of guilt entered by the defendants and the various exhibits tendered against them,

 

Justice Abdulgafar held that the prosecution succeeded in proving its case beyond any reasonable doubt. Consequently, the judge sentenced Opeyemi to six months’ imprisonment which would be suspended for one year, while also ordering the convict’s iPhones, HP laptop used as instruments in committing the crime and a draft of N50,000 he raised as restitution to be forfeited to the Federal Government.

 

The judge gave Abiodun three months’ imprisonment on count-one and one year imprisonment on count-two, to be suspended for one year.

 

He also ordered the forfeiture of his iPhone and N352,000 and N50,000 draft raised by the convict to the Federal Government. Abdulgafar sentenced Olanrewaju to six months’ imprisonment to be suspended for six months.

 

He also ordered the forfeiture of the convict’s 2014 Toyota Venza, two iPhones, HP laptop, and N404,414.93 in his First Bank account to the Federal Government. “The sentences are without an option of fine,” the judge added.

