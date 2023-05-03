Education

UNILORIN Optometry Programme Gets Full Accreditation

The Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN) has given full accreditation to the Doctor of Optometry programme of the University of Ilorin.

A statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun disclosed that this followed a re-accreditation exercise carried out by the Board on 27th and 28th April 2023.

In a letter conveying the approval to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, the Registrar/CEO of ODORBN, Prof. (Mrs) Ebele B. Uzodike, said that the full accreditation of the Optometry programme is for four academic sessions (2022/2023 to 2026/2027).

The letter, dated 2nd May 2023, stated that to achieve the feat, the University’s Department of Optometry scored 80% in the re-accreditation exercise.

According to the comprehensive score sheet, the Department got 94.4% in Academic Content; 84.4% in Staffing; 74.1% in Physical Facilities; and 72.2% in Library Facilities.

While congratulating the University on the feat, the Board recommended that “more academic staff should be employed; staff motivation should be increased; and there should be upscaling of facilities in view of increasing students’ intake”.

The Board also expressed its readiness for continuous synergy with the University of Ilorin in the training of competent and highly skilled Optometrists of international standard

In his reaction to the development, the Vice Chancellor congratulated the Department of Optometry, saying that “the feat is a clear indication that the system is working”.

Education

EdoSUBEB launches Back-to-School campaign

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju Determined to sustain its position as the state with the least out-of-school children in the country, the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB) has launched a Back-to-School campaign, aimed at further reducing the menace in the state. The campaign is designed to sustain the tempo of high enrollment in schools, […]
Education

JUST IN: JAMB Registrar bans parents from UTME venues

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is’haq Oloyede, has ordered all CBT Centres across the country not to allow parents/guardians into the registration hall again. A statement signed by JAMB’s spokesman in Ilorin Office, Hassan Lawal, quoted Oloyede as saying that the decision was made after inspecting some of the […]
Education

Ogun TESCOM tasks principals on situation in schools

Posted on Author New Telegraph

To equip secondary school managers/leaders with relevant skills in managing critical situations in their schools or work environment, the Chairman of Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Evang. Olalekan Ifede, said it is essential for principals of state public schools to develop their administrative skills in improving the capacity to manage stress.   Ifede stated […]

