Unilorin oust UAM Tillers, progress into HiFL quarters

… as ATBU beat KASU on aggregates to qualify

Former Champions, UAM Tillers are now ousted from the 2022 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) after losing out on a 3-2 aggregate in the second leg match of the round of 16 played in Ilorin. The HiFL, in its fourth active season, is organised by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing and supported by StanbicIBTC, Bold, LIRS and Indomie. UAM Tillers were held to a 2-2 draw by the NUGA Defending champions, Unilorin Warriors in a keenly contested game. It would be recalled that the Tillers lost 1-0 in the first leg at Makurdi.

Assistant Coach of the Unilorin Warriors, Abdulraheem Abdulhafiz, expressed satisfaction with the performance of his team and espoused their hard work and positive spirit. He also praised the school management for their immense support. Coach Paul Sebastien Cyohuna of UAM Tillers, despite the elimination from the league, expressed gratitude on how far the team had come but hoped that they will bounce back stronger. John Aogo of the Tillers had put the visitors in the lead in the 16th minute before Unite Amadu netted the second in 39th minute to strengthen the lead.

However, the Warriors through goals from Mujib Jamiu in the 47th minute and Ogunbenro Mustapha in the 62nd minute secured the draw. In other games, ATBU Bravehearts of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University lost at home to KASU Crocs from Kaduna State University by 3-2. However, the Bravehearts qualified 4-3 on aggregate having won the first leg by 2-0 in Kaduna. The Rivers-based Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Minders also crashed out of the HiFL after a 4-2 loss on penalties to DELSU Titans in Port Harcourt. The two teams had drawn 5-5 on aggregates.

 

Our Reporters

