UNILORIN pride to Nigeria, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the management, staff and students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) for sustaining the glowing reputation of the institution as the most sought after University in the last eight years.

Buhari, who gave the commendation on Saturday at the 2021 Convocation ceremonies of the University of Ilorin, opined that “this reputation is not only as a result of the good work of the staff but also due to the consistent maturity of students.” Represented by Prof. Ignatius Onimawo, the President said: “Your University is, therefore, a pride to the nation. It has remained largely peaceful in the last two decades.

It has become an example of the best of what a University should be and I must say the nation is very proud of what you have turned the University into. “May I therefore charge other institutions of higher learning in the country to take a cue from the University of Ilorin by always working for and maintaining peace at all times. Our universities must remain citadels of learning, research and community service. They should remain the leading lights of every human society and ours should not be a difference.”

On the Coronavirus pandemic which has claimed several lives worldwide and slowed down the entire humanity, the President cautioned that the deadly disease has not abated, saying it’s still raging, spreading and claiming lives, and therefore urged the people not to lower their guards.

He urged the people to take responsibility and be meticulous and proactive at all times so that they can live to tell the story. Notwithstanding the bleak scenario painted, Buhari assured Nigerians that his administration would leave no stone unturned at defeating the cankerworm, adding that “we have done it before and we shall ensure that the feat is repeated for the incoming generations to inherit a virile and strong nation.” The President charged the universities to conduct researches targeted at discovering an antidote to the ravaging virus, saying the nation expects the University of Ilorin to play a leading role in the research efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

