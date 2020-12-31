Unilorin resumes academic activities Jan. 11

*Lectures to hold online

Following the recent suspension of the nine-month industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senate of the University of Ilorin has approved the resumption of academic activities for the Rain Semester from Monday, January 11, 2021.

A statement issued by the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, said that the decision was taken at the 285th Emergency Meeting of the Senate, which held virtually via Zoom on Thursday.

The statement explained that lectures will, however, be through online platform in line with the directive of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The Senate also approved the reappointment of Prof. Sylvia O. Malomo as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), and Prof. Mikhail Buhari as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (RTI).

The resumption of academic activities followed the Senate’s approval of proposals by the Committee of Provost and Deans in their meeting held last Wednesday (December 30, 2020).

