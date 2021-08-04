UNILORIN student, 3 others jailed for cybercrime

A 400 Level student of the University of Ilorin, Joshua Ogizien, and three others have been convicted by a State High Court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, for offences bordering on internet fraud. The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arraigned the four before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin.

The three other convicts are Toheeb Muritala, a 200 Level student of Computer Science, Kwara State University; Rasheed Afeez Temitope, a graduate of Bartholomew College of Health Technology, Shao and one Olaoluwa Samuel from Lagelu Local Government of Oyo State. According to a statement by the EFCC, the four convicts pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them. Delivering judgement on the cases, Justice Abdulgafar said: “The court placed reliance on the plea of guilt entered by the defendants, the unchallenged testimonies of the prosecution witnesses and all the exhibits tendered. I hold that the prosecution had established its case beyond reasonable doubts.

Consequently, the judge sentenced Joshua to one year imprisonment, which would be suspended for one year and ordered the forfeiture of the devices recovered from him including the draft of N79,000, which he raised as restitution to the Federal Government. Similarly, Justice Abdulgafar sentenced Toheeb to one year imprisonment, which would be suspended for one year and ordered that the devices used to perpetrate the crime and the draft of N220, 000.00, which he raised as restitution to be forfeited to the Federal Government. The judge also sentenced Rasheed to six months imprisonment each on the two counts preferred against him, which would run concurrently. While the court ordered the suspension of the sentences by one year to enable the convict complete his education at the Kwara State University, the devices recovered from him were forfeited to the Federal Government. In the same vein, Olaoluwa was sentenced to a term of one year imprisonment on count one with option of fine of N50,000 and one year imprisonment on count two without an option of fine.

According to the judge, “the sentences are to be suspended for a term of one year, while the convict’s two phones and a draft of N32,000, which he raised as restitution be forfeited to the Federal Government.” Justice Abdulgafar also ordered that the convicts should be reporting to ASP Towoju Azeez of Mandala Correctional Centre during the period of the suspension of sentences.

Like this: Like Loading...