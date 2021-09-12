UNILORIN VC charges Adetifa on appointment as NCDC DG

Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilo rin

The newly appointed Director General of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, has been urged to go into his new appointment with dedication and commitment for which he has been known over the years.

Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Age Abullkareem, who gave the admonition in a statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, congratulated Dr. Adetifa on the well deserved examappointment, saying: “As a thoroughbred product of the great UNILORIN Medical School, the new NCDC boss will work assiduously,

in the best Unilorite tradition, to justify the national confidence reposed in him.” Dr. Adetifa would lead the Federal Government agency that has been at the centre of Nigeria’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID- 19).

The statement added: “UNILORIN is highly honoured with the appointment of Dr. Adetifa, who is a truly distinguished alumnus of the University.

“Judging by his rich antecedents as a consummate infectious diseases epidemiologist, Dr. Adetifa is well suited for the job, and he is indeed a round peg in a round hole.”

The new NCDC Director General, who takes over from Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, graduated from the College of Health Sciences, University of Ilorin in 1997, having earlier graduated from the University Secondary School in 1988. Prof. Abdulkareem added: “I am sure that Dr. Adetifa will definitely consolidate the gains recorded by his predecessor, and even surpass it, as he moves the fight against COVID-19 to a new level.”

