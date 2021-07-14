UNILORIN: We found Wumi’s body naked, witness tells court

A witness, Mrs. Stowe Opeyemi, in the ongoing trial of suspected rapists and murderers of a 300-level student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Olajide Blessing Omowumi, yesterday told the court how the victim’s naked body was found in a sitting room at the Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Opeyemi sobbed intermittently while giving her evidence and during cross-examination. Omowumi, otherwise known as Wumi, was robbed, raped and murdered allegedly by the accused on 2nd June. The accused – Abdulazeez Ismail, Ajala Moses Oluwatimileyin aka Jacklord, Oyeyemi Timileyin Omogbolahan, Abdulkarim Shuaib aka Easy, Kareem Oshioyemi Rasheed aka Rashworld, Abdullateef Abdulrahman, Daud Bashir Adebayo aka Bashman and Akande Taiye Oladoja – were arraigned for alleged rape, murder and armed robbery.

The first three accused are standing trial for alleged rape and murder of the 24-year-old student, while the other five are standing trial for the receipt of stolen items. In her evidence-in-chief, Opeyemi, who claimed that the late Omowumi was her second cousin, told the court that the deceased was living with Dr. Dupe Shittu. According to her, Shittu’s curiosity on the said day, when the late Wumi’s phone number was not reachable, made the family to raise a search team for her. She said: “Dr. Shittu called me that day that Omowumi’s phone number was not reachable.

There and then, two of Dr. Shittu’s kids and I went to their house. When we got there, we tried to open the sitting room, it seemed to have been locked from inside. Then we went back to our mother’s house which is on the same street. From there Dr. Shittu, her kids and I came back with a carpenter who broke the door open. “When the door was opened, we saw the body of Wumi on the floor with her face up and her two legs wide open. Her neck was tied with a towel soaked in blood. Her pants was also by her side. A wrapper was also tied round her neck. We also found a knife on one of the chairs in the sitting room. There was equally a blood-stained pillow beside her body. “A sheet of paper with an inscription of ‘no forgiveness from University of Ilorin,’ was placed on her stomach too, while her school Identity Card was also beside her. Her two hands were tied behind her back.”

Like this: Like Loading...