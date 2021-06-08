UNILORIN’s ex-contract staff protest non-payment of their benefits

No fewer than 200 former contract workers of the University of Ilorin have protested the non-payment of their pension benefits four years after their retirement from the institution.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on their plight, the pensioners led by Dr. Salihu Ajia, urged the management of the university to consider their harrowing experience and remit their pension deductions to their insurance companies so that they can be paid without further ado, lamenting that both the university management and the insurance companies in charge of their pension scheme had been tossing them about with one excuse or the other.

Ajia, who said that payment of their pension benefits was supposed to commence immediately after their retirement, lamented the delay in the payment of their entitlements despite the completion of necessary documentations with the university and the insurance company before they retired.

