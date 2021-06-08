News

UNILORIN’s ex-contract staff protest non-payment of their benefits

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilo rin Comment(0)

No fewer than 200 former contract workers of the University of Ilorin have protested the non-payment of their pension benefits four years after their retirement from the institution.

 

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on their plight, the pensioners led by Dr. Salihu Ajia, urged the management of the university to consider their harrowing experience and remit their pension deductions to their insurance companies so that they can be paid without further ado, lamenting that both the university management and the insurance companies in charge of their pension scheme had been tossing them about with one excuse or the other.

 

Ajia, who said that payment of their pension benefits was supposed to commence immediately after their retirement, lamented the delay in the payment of their entitlements despite the completion of necessary documentations with the university and the insurance company before they retired.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos indigenes to Sanwo Olu: Develop other means of transportation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Prominent Lagos State indigenes have asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to develop without delay, other means of transportation, particularly waterways, to alleviate the hardship commuters are facing daily on the roads. The group, in a press statement signed by its spokesman, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, said Lagosians now face more hardships in commuting in Lagos metropolis. “People […]
News Top Stories

Violent congresses: INEC threatens to blacklist parties

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to backlist any political party, whose congress or convention degenerates into violence and destruction of property, from the receipt of INEC materials for their activities in the future.   Also, the Commission said it will withdraw its staff from monitoring such violent political party meetings, with the […]
News

Nigeria needs unity to make things work –Lawan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…bags chieftaincy title in Abia   President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan has made a strong case for national unity.   He stated that Nigeria needs all parts of the country to make things work. Lawan stated this at the 10th year memorial anniversary of the father of the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica