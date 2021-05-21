UNIMAID receives N1bn from BUA’s ASR

As part of its first cohort of tertiary education grants scheme, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), has provided a N1 billion grant to the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) towards the development of a centre for innovation and product development at UNIMAID Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development (UM-CEED) complex. This was announced during the presentation of the grant award by ASR Africa to the university management in Maiduguri. Speaking at the presentation, Aliyu Idi Hong, representing the Chairman of ASR Africa and BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said that the ASR Africa Initiative had already commenced the disbursement of its tertiary education grants to the six universities in its first cohort with the University of Maiduguri being the third to benefit after Ahmadu Bello University, and the University of Ibadan. He further disclosed that the project initiation process and development of mutual accountability frameworks to guide the grant usage for the university’s centre for innovation and product development will commence immediately. In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, lauded the founder of the initiative, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his consistent commitment to social good and philanthropy

