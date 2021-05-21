News

UNIMAID receives N1bn from BUA’s ASR

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

As part of its first cohort of tertiary education grants scheme, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), has provided a N1 billion grant to the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) towards the development of a centre for innovation and product development at UNIMAID Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development (UM-CEED) complex. This was announced during the presentation of the grant award by ASR Africa to the university management in Maiduguri. Speaking at the presentation, Aliyu Idi Hong, representing the Chairman of ASR Africa and BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said that the ASR Africa Initiative had already commenced the disbursement of its tertiary education grants to the six universities in its first cohort with the University of Maiduguri being the third to benefit after Ahmadu Bello University, and the University of Ibadan. He further disclosed that the project initiation process and development of mutual accountability frameworks to guide the grant usage for the university’s centre for innovation and product development will commence immediately. In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, lauded the founder of the initiative, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his consistent commitment to social good and philanthropy

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Secondus: External forces behind alleged PDP crisis

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said external forces are behind the alleged crisis in the party. Secondus, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, yesterday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring crisis in PDP.   “There is no crisis in the PDP. It is all plots […]
News

Mixed reactions over Imo budget passed within 3 days

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

  The recent passage of the 2021 state budget by Imo State House of Assembly has been greeted with mixed reactions from a cross-section of the Imo society. The budget proposal which was presented to the Imo Assembly on16th December, 2020 by Governor Hope Uzodimma was on 21st December, 2020 passed into law.   The […]
News

AbdulRazaq inaugurates two new ICU ambulances, lauds health workers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

tephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has inaugurated two new Mercedes-Benz ambulances to fortify the state’s efforts at fighting COVID-19 pandemic.   The ambulances came with full intensive care unit (ICU) equipment like ventilators, defibrillators, suction machines, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, among others, which health officials  said were key to manage […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica