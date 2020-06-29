UNIMED gets NUC’s accreditation for Nursing, Physiotherapy programmes

U

niversity of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo City, Ondo State has obtained full accreditation to run Nursing Science and Physiotherapy programmes.

The approval of the courses for the institution was disclosed in a letter addressed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

With its statutory mandate to accredit academic programmes in Nigerian Universities, NUC had visited UNIMED in the last quarter of 2019 as the university had run the programmes for two academic sessions following the initial approval by the Commission.

Executive Secretary, NUC Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, in the letter addressed to Akeredolu revealed that Nursing Science scored 80.5 per cent while Physiotherapy got 81.9 per cent during the accreditation exercise.

While describing the accreditation as another laudable milestone in the history of the institution, UNIMED’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Fatusi said new medical courses would be introduced as soon as possible since the university had the vision of providing education and training in all health-related services.

He, however, noted that the university was not simply interested in obtaining accreditation of programmes but would focus on provision of excellent medical education that would be rated among the best in the world.

Fatusi, who commended members of staff in the accredited departments and the entire university community for imbibing the culture of teamwork as well as dedication to duty, also lauded the Visitor to the University, Akeredolu for his commitment and unflinching support to the institution.

So far, 13 of 14 programmes offered by the university had got accreditation of the NUC with its Medical Laboratory Science expected to be mature for accreditation by November 2020 after two academic sessions, a requirement by the Commission.

