Union appeals to Buhari over ASUU strike, may disrupt aviation sector

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to end the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The group expressed disappointment over the lingering crisis, threatening that it might join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on strike action that could lead to the shutting down of the aviation industry in solidarity with the lecturers.

In a statement by the General Secretary of ANAP, Abdulrasaq Saidu, he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end the strike without further delay.

ANAP noted that the continued stay at home by students of tertiary institutions has added to social vices in the country as students are now engaged in some unpalatable activities capable of destroying their future.

ANAP threatened that they will join in the strike in solidarity by closing the aviation sector if the government did not take urgent necessary steps to address ASUU’s demands.

The Association noted that the over four-month strike has ridiculed the educational system and made it a laughing stock before the world.

 The union noted that ASUU, NASU, SAUTHRIAI and NAAT had been on strike for more than four months due to the apparent failure of the government to sign the re-negotiated 2009 Agreement with ASUU, failure to honour the terms reached in the May 2022 MoU signed with ASUU, and habitual failure of government to respect Collective Bargaining Agreements willingly signed with labour Unions

ANAP explained that not only the students were suffering but parents and the society, adding that the poor economy has also affected every home in the country.

ANAP noted that education remained the bedrock of any nation aspiring for greatness, saying that the ASUU strike will eventually lead to a regrettable situation in future if not well handled.

 

