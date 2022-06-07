Business

Union Bank acquisition: Afreximbank backs Titan Trust Bank with $300m

The African Export- Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the disbursement of a $300 million Intra-African Investment Financing Facility to Titan Trust Bank (TTB) to support its acquisition of a majority stake in Union Bank Plc, Nigeria. The deal, it said, will enhance the competitive dynamics of the Nigerian banking sector, while maintaining confidence in the country’s financial services and broader financial stability. “The recently disbursed financing will complement the funds required for the proposed acquisition. Afreximbank’s financial support enables TTB to secure the acquisition of a well-capitalised bank with an extensive network, enabling the entity to better serve vital economic activities of the public sector, companies and small and medium-sized enterprises,” Afreximbank said in a statement. According to Afreximbank, as a member of the Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group – a pan- African group with diversified investments across seven African countries in vario Afreximbank stated that it will continue to support the new merged entity in trade finance to promote intra- and extra-African trade through its broad range of programmes and initiatives, including the Afreximbank Trade Facilitation Programmes (AfTRAF) and AfPAY, the bank’s international payment services.

 

