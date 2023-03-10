Union Bank celebrates International Women’s Day 2023

Leading financial services institution, Union Bank of Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to a just and equitable society in honour of International Women’s Day 2023 by promoting equity, justice, and the continuous inclusion of women in all fields of human endeavour, particularly in technology.

This was highlighted at a virtual event recently hosted by the bank’s internal women’s network, WeHub (Women Empowerment Hub). According to a press release, “in line with this year’s global campaign theme, ‘Embrace Equity,’ the event had activities and discussions focused on topical issues. As an organisation committed to leading the charge for inclusion and parity, Union Bank has consistently leveraged International Women’s Day to promote impactful conversations and encourage positive action for gender equality.

“During the discussions, the bank emphasised its commitment to embedding equity in all its operations to guarantee the career advancement of female employees across all departments, especially technology.” The statement said that the event tagged, “WeHub Conversations – Leveraging Technology for Women’s Careers & Business Advancement,” kicked off with a keynote address on “Leveraging Tech for Women’s Advancement,” presented by Toye Soladoye, Chief Technology Officer, Union Bank. This was followed by a panel conversation with a unique technology and digital sector discussant group. The panellists included Deborah Ojengbede, CEO at AFEN; Kelechi Ekeghe, Business Manager, Ceva Software Limited; Kanrotmwa Sambodaju, Head, IT Channel Operations, Union Bank and Echezona Agubata, Head, IT Strategy & Governance, Union Bank.

