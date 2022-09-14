Business

Union Bank chair commends resilience of financial services sector

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Chairman, Board of Directors, Union Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Farouk Gumel, has praised the strength, ingenuity and resilience of the financial services sector, which, according to him, has ‘’transformed Nigeria’s inefficient and analog financial services sector into a world-class system that has made it exceptionally easy for our local elites to bank globally and for global elites to bank in Nigeria.” He stated this while delivering the keynote that formed part of this year’s theme for the 15th Annual Banking and Finance Conference conference tagged: “Repositioning the Financial Services Industry for an Evolving Global Context.”

The two-day event, hosted by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), kicked off yesterday and is being attended by dignitaries, including the President, Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Governor of Lagos State, represented by the Commissioner of Finance, Doctor Rabiu Olowo and other dignitaries.

Gumel stressed that as the country’s financial services players strive to retain their position as industry leaders on a world stage, they should ensure they do not lose sight of the local element. He said: “When we remember where we come from locally, we will be better equipped for where we want to be globally.” He noted that this could be achieved by adapting products and services to meet the needs of customers — wherever they may be.

 

