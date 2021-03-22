Business

Union Bank declares 25 kobo dividend for 2020

Posted on Author Union Bank Comment(0)

Union Bank has released its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the bank’s results for the period showing sustaining growth in key income lines and significantly improved fundamentals, notwithstanding a constrained operating environment largely due to the impact of the COVID-19.

 

Union Bank’s investments in technology and building of a progressive work culture over the past eight years enabled a swift response to the scourge that allowed its workforce transition to remote working, while maintaining the productivity required to deliver these strong set of results in 2020.

 

Commenting on the results, Emeka Emuwa, CEO, Union Bank, said: “The bank has delivered a strong set of results, notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and the wider economy, enabling the board of directors to continue to return value to shareholders with a proposed dividend payment for the second year in a row.

 

This demonstrates the strong foundations we have built, as we continue to deliver against our target of becoming a leading financial institution in Nigeria. “For the full year, we grew across key income lines. Net income after impairments grew 8.3 per cent from N95.5 billion to N103.4 billion and translated into 2.8 per cent growth in Profit Before Tax to N25.4 billion from N24.7 billion.

 

“The core of this performance is driven by the growth in our loan book, with 23.8 per cent increase in gross loans, to N736.7 billion from N595.3 billion in 2019.

 

“The pandemic accelerated trends in customer behaviour and we have seen rapid increase in digital adoption with a 38 per cent YOY increase in active users on our UnionMobile channel, with total active users now at 2.9 million.

 

Our UnionOne and Union360 platforms for businesses grew by 11 per cent from 25,000 users to 27,700 users. 94 per cent of transactions in the Bank are now done digitally, up from 89 per cent in 2019.

 

“We also aggressively grew UnionDirect (our agent network) from 3,100 to 18,100 in line with our focus on our retail business. With our investments yielding positive results, we are well positioned as a strong leader in the retail and digital space. “In 2021, the bank will focus on enhancing revenues and shareholder value by revving up customer acquisition, engagement and transactions through seamless customer journeys and an optimized service delivery platform.

 

“As I retire following eight years of rebuilding and repositioning this storied institution, I am convinced that with the excellent management team and a clear strategy in place, Union Bank is well positioned to continue to compete and deliver value to its shareholders.”

 

Speaking on the FY’20 numbers, Chief Financial Officer, Joe Mbulu, said: “We are pleased with both our top and bottom-line performance in 2020 in light of the impact of the pandemic and economic challenges.

 

“Significant inflationary pressures and the translation of currency depreciation drove growth in our cost base.

 

However, we maintained strong control, limiting operating expense increase to 10 per cent N77.9 billion from N70.8 billion), well below the rate of inflation. Consequently, we saw marginal increase in our cost to income ratio to 75.4 per cent from 74.1 per cent.

 

“Our customer deposits hit a milestone during the year, crossing the N1 trillion mark to ₦1,131.1 billion from ₦886.3 billion in FY’19, an increase of 27.1 per cent. Low cost deposits were up by 17 per cent, constituting 68 per cent of total deposits helping to push cost of funds down by 1.4 per cent.

 

“We continued to proactively manage our growing risk asset portfolio and recorded better asset quality, with our NPL ratio improving from 5.8 per cent to 4.0 per cent. This achievement, combined with a solid capital adequacy at 17.5 per cent and continued top-line growth, provides the platform for strong growth going forward.

 

“We will continue to grow our loan portfolio in 2021, which we expect to be a significant driver of growth, combined with our value chain synergies across our business which will drive customer and transaction growth during the year and beyond.

 

“Our UBUK subsidiary remains classified as “Available for Sale” as the sale process continues albeit delayed due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Dollar squeeze chokes Nigeria’s economy as recession looms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s foreign-currency shortage is squeezing the life out of Africa’s biggest economy. Banks won’t honor card payments, foreign investors can’t get their money out and manufacturers are unable to import vital raw materials as output hurtles toward a second contraction in four years, reports Bloomberg. Dependent on oil exports for half of its revenue, […]
Business

NSE rebounds, gains N83bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed positive yesterday to upturn previous day’s loss as bulls regained grip following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 11 gainers against 20 losers to close the market breadth negative as Guinness Nigeria Plc and Regency Alliance Insurance Plc led the […]
Business

Nigeria receives N400m IFAD grant for farmers

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

Following the impact of COVID-19 on their farming endeavour, small scale farmers in Nigeria have been provided a grant of $900,000 (about 400 million) by IFAD through its Rural Poor Stimulus Facility (RPSF) for support as well as to rebuild and recover in the post-crisis period. Africa Business Community reports that the grant agreement will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica