Union Bank engages non-executive director

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s approval, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has appointed Aisha Abubakar as an independent non-executive director.

 

Abubakar is an accomplished public sector administrator with over three decades of professional experience in public service and pension administration, investment banking, SME finance and rural enterprise development and microcredit administration.

 

The bank’s board chair, Mrs Beatrice Bassey, noted that Abubakar brought many years of robust experience which would be invaluable in supporting the management’s efforts to steer the bank forward to deliver its strategic objectives.

 

Also commenting on the appointment, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Emeka Okonkwo, noted: “I am pleased to welcome our new independent non-executive director, Ms

